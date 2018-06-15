Chepkoech, Bett star in National Police Service Track and Field Championships

207 Friday, June 15th 2018 at 10:05 GMT +3 | Friday, June 15th 2018 at 10:05 GMT +3 | Athletics By Denis Okeyo:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Commonwealth Games 1,500m silver medalist Beatrice Chepkoech and 2015 world 400m hurdles champion Nicholas Bett produced sterling performances as National Police Service Track and Field Championships ended at Kasarani Stadium yesterday.

Chepkoech, a 3,000m steeplechase specialist, was simply too good for her rivals -winning 3000m steeplechase race in the first day before chalking up victories in 400m hurdles and 1,500m races.

The Kericho-based runner won 1,500m in 4:07.6 beating 2013 World 800m Champion Eunice Sum to second in 4:10.6. Mary Kuria came third 4:14.3 ahead of Winfred Mbithe (4:17.0) and Margare Jelimo (4:20.0).

“I just wanted to sharpen my speed ahead of the national championships and enable my team, Anti Stock Theft Unit, to win more medals. That’s why I competed in three events and I am grateful I won the three races,” said Chepkoech.

Bett won a double in 400m hurdles and 400m flat as he prepares for next week’s national championships-cum- trials set for the 23rd Africa Senior Athletics Championships set for Asaba, Nigeria, in August.

Bett timed 49.4seconds edging out Kiprono Kosgey (54:4) in 400m hurdles. While Gilbert Koech was third in 54.9 ahead of Kipchirchir Melli (55.2).

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

In 400m flat, Bett clocked 46.2 to beat his closes challenge Job Tenderet (47.7) while Job Kinyor was third in 48.0.

“I used the Police meet to test my speed endurance, which I am now satisfied. I really want to make the team to Africa Championships,” said Bett.

Emily Cherotich emerged too good for her opponents as she won 800m race in 2:01.1. Eglay Nalianya came second in 2:01.8 beating Glorious Chepchumba (2:08.4).

Robert Biwott won 1,500m race in 3:42.1 ahead of defending champion Collins Cheboi (3:42.5) and Gilbert Kwemoi (3:43.3).

Emmanuel Bett won men’s 3,000m steeplechase race in 8:32.4, upstaging Wilberforce Kones (8:35.6) and Kenneth Kemboi (8:44.3).

World and Commonwealth Games 1,500m Champion Elijah Manangoi won 800m race in 1:45.2 ahead of 2009 world under-18 400m hurdles silver medalist Jeremiah Mutai (1:46.4.2) and Gideon Chepkonga (1:46.6).

Olympic 3,000m steeplechase silver medalist Hyvin Kiyeng won 5,000m in 16:46.5 beating Pascalia Chepkores (15:48.8) and Edith Chelimo (15.50.6). Peter Mwai won men’s 100m and 200m in 10.37 and 20.8 respectively.

Meanwhile, three weeks after her heptathlon came to an abrupt end in Götzis, world silver medallist Carolin Schäfer will be back in action at the Stadtwerke Ratingen Combined Events Meeting tomorrow and Sunday, hoping for better luck at the IAAF Combined Events Challenge fixture.

The German heptathlon got off to a solid start in Götzis, clocking 13.25 in the 100m hurdles and clearing 1.80m in the high jump.