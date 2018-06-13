Top stars headline police meeting in Kasarani today

Wednesday, June 13th 2018 | By Denis Okeyo:

Elijah Manangoi leads men's 800m semis during the day of National Police Championship at Nyayo Stadium. [Photo/Standard]

Fireworks are expected when National Police Service Track and Field Championships get underway at Kasarani Stadium today.

The two-day contest, which brings together Kenya Police and Administration Police, will no doubt evoke tongue-wagging shows as the battle for slots to the 23rd Africa Senior Athletics Championships that run in Assaba, Nigeria, on July 19-24, intensify. Kasarani Stadium will host National Athletics Championships-cum-Trials on Thursday and Friday next week.

World 1,500m champion Elijah Manangoi, three-time world half marathon winner Geoffrey Kamworor, former world 800m champion Eunice Sum, Olympic 3,000m steeplechase silver medalist Hyvin Kiyeng, Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medalist Stacy Ndiwa, Job Kinyor and Margaret Chelimo are among an armada of world beating stars expected at the meet.

Kamworor, who is known as ‘runner of all surfaces’ will defend his 10,000m title and will square it with Emmanuel Bett. Ndiwa will compete in 10000m while Chelimo lines up in 5,000m.

Also expected to spice up the championship are 2015 World champions Julius Yego (javelin) , Nicholas Bett (400m hurdles) and his brother Aaron Koech, the Africa 400m hurdles silver medalist.

Manangoi, who won his first Diamond League meeting of the season in his 1500m specialty last week in Stockholm, competes in 800m.

Recruit Maximila Imali, a Commonwealth Games finalist, headlines 400m race as Commonwealth Games 3,000m steeplechase silver medalist Beatrice Chepkoech lines up 1500m longside Eglay Nalianya.

Millincent Ndoro and former champion Eunice Kadogo, who is making a comeback after taking two season maternity leave, are expect to clash in 100m and 200m races.

“I will in Police championships. I will compete in 800m to sharpen my speed ahead of the National Championships,” said Manangoi.

Isaac Kirwa, the Kenya Police head coach, said: “We will have a full-house police team. All our athletes who are fit and available will compete. But some may change races as they strive to either sharpen their speed or improve on endurance. We are preparing a team for national championships next week.” [Dennis Okeyo]