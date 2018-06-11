Lionel Messi names Argentina's 5 biggest rivals for glory at World Cup 2018 as squad arrives in Russia

Monday, June 11th 2018 | World Cup 2018

Argentine team arrives in Russia for World Cup. [Photo/Courtesy]

Lionel Messi believes one of six teams can win the World Cup - but not England.

The Barcelona superstar is hoping to lift sport's greatest trophy this summer as he looks to finally win a major international tournament.

Messi has fallen at the final hurdle on four occasions, losing three Copa America finals and the 2014 World Cup final to Germany.

Argentina have become a country starved of success, given the wealth of talent at their disposal, not winning a major competition since their Copa America win in 1993.

After scraping through qualifying, Argentina have been handed a favourable group and will be hoping to end their poor tournament record this summer.

But Messi has already pinpointed which teams they need to be wary of this summer.

Speaking to Sport, he said: "There are various teams going in to the tournament with confidence, playing well and with good individuals, as is the case with Brazil, Germany, Spain, France and Belgium, although the latter is not mentioned as much.

"[Argentina] have good players and the experience of the last World Cup. It will be an even competition."

Messi, who turns 31 during the World Cup, has hinted that he might not retire from international football following the competition.

When asked how he will react if Argentina were to go all the way and win it, he says that his mission will be to go and win it again.

"I have won a lot with my club and the following year the motivation is always the same, the idea always to win again.

"With the World Cup, it would be the same. I will not change anything."