Simba attack Homeboyz in Nakuru

By Ben Ahenda: Friday, June 8th 2018 at 10:18 GMT +3 | Football
Kakamega Homeboyz Allan Wanga(L) and Erasto Nyoni of Tanzania Simba battle for the ball possession during Sportpesa Super Cup Semi-final at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Thursday 07/06/18[Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Tanzanian champions Simba SC defeated Kakamega Homeboyz 5-4 on post match penalties to qualify for the Super Cup final at Afraha Stadium, in Nakuru, yesterday.

The match ended 0-0 in normal time as both teams headed for the dreaded spot-kicks.

Simba converted their penalties through Harun Niyonzima, Erasto Nyoni, Collins Kisuya, Ramadhan Kichuya and Jonas Mkude, while Allan Wanga, George Mandela, Noah Wafula and Eston Esiye replied for Kakamega.

Second half subsititute Wyclife Opondo sent his kick wide to deny Homeboyz a chance to play in the final and a possible trip to face English Premier League side, Everton.

Homeboyz head coach Paul Nkata said he lost to a better side but added that the match gave his boys invaluable exposure. He also got a chance to understand his playing unit having joined the team two weeks ago.

“This match has been crucial to us because it has exposed my players and given me a chance to notice weaknesses and strengths of the team as we embark on the domestic league,” Nkata said.

On his part, Simba deputy coach Masoudi Djuma exuded confidence ahead of the final match on Sunday.

“With God’s blessings, we will win the title and play English Premier League side Everton next month,” Djuma said.

[Ben Ahenda]

