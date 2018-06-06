Guardiola responds to Toure’s accusations

Toure accused Pep of discriminating African footballers [Photo: Courtesy]

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure accused Pep Guardiola of having a problem with African footballers.

The Ivorian made the allegations on Monday in an interview in a bid to ‘bust the myth’ of former Barcelona manager.

Yaya left the Premier League champions last month after eight years at the Etihad and claims that Guardiola mistreated him for the past two years. Pep was taking part in a golf competition at the PA Catalunya de Caldes de Malavella [Photo: Courtesy]

However, speaking to the media at a golf competition at the PA Catalunya de Caldes de Malavella, the Spanish manager insisted that he will not comment on the issue.

‘I'm not going to comment on those comments, I have nothing to say. ‘Guardiola said.

Toure’s agent Dimitry Seluk also blasted Pep suggesting that the Man City manager will never win the Champions League again because of his unfair treatment of the Ivorian.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Toure's agent Dimitry Seluk blasted Pep for mistreating his client [Photo: Courtesy]

‘God sees everything. As a man who acted with Yaya, the legend of the club, which under different pretexts did not give the opportunity to go on the field,’ Dimitry said.

‘He turned all Africa against himself, many African fans turned away from Manchester City. And I'm sure that many African shamans in the future will not allow Guardiola to win the Champions League.’ He added.