Guardiola responds to Toure’s accusations
Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure accused Pep Guardiola of having a problem with African footballers.
The Ivorian made the allegations on Monday in an interview in a bid to ‘bust the myth’ of former Barcelona manager.
Yaya left the Premier League champions last month after eight years at the Etihad and claims that Guardiola mistreated him for the past two years.
However, speaking to the media at a golf competition at the PA Catalunya de Caldes de Malavella, the Spanish manager insisted that he will not comment on the issue.
‘I'm not going to comment on those comments, I have nothing to say. ‘Guardiola said.
Toure’s agent Dimitry Seluk also blasted Pep suggesting that the Man City manager will never win the Champions League again because of his unfair treatment of the Ivorian.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
‘God sees everything. As a man who acted with Yaya, the legend of the club, which under different pretexts did not give the opportunity to go on the field,’ Dimitry said.
‘He turned all Africa against himself, many African fans turned away from Manchester City. And I'm sure that many African shamans in the future will not allow Guardiola to win the Champions League.’ He added.
LATEST STORIES
New Forbes richest athletes list exposes ‘rotten’ trend in sports
Guardiola responds to Toure’s accusations
Arsenal set to sign £60m highly rated Portuguese 'for nothing' after training ground attack
Yaya ‘willing’ to play for these three clubs for Shs 100 bob-a-week
Ronaldo drops behind Messi on Forbes rich list – as McGregor leaps into top 10
Soldiers clash at Kasarani Stadium
- Kerr prefers meeting Simba in final: K’Ogalo eager to travel to Goodison Park for Everton rematchFootball 12 hours ago
- Arsenal set to sign £60m highly rated Portuguese 'for nothing' after training ground attackGossip & Rumours 1 hour ago
- Leroy Sane has spoken out for the first time since Germany squad omissionFootball 15 hours ago
- Arsenal have confirmed their first summer signing Football 19 hours ago
- Manchester United confirm Fred deal completeFootball 3 hours ago
- You’re cursed! Forget winning Uefa title again, Yaya’s agent tells GuardiolaGossip & Rumours 13 hours ago
- Guardiola responds to Toure’s accusationsGossip & Rumours 44 minutes ago