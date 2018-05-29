Petition filed to postpone World Cup until Denmark striker is fit

Nicklas Bendtner could miss the World Cup due to injury [Photo: Courtesy]

With the World Cup set to kick-off next month in Russia, football stars are trying their best to be fit and avoid injuries that could jeopardize their dreams to compete in the tournament.

However, there are already some big stars that have been ruled out of the tournament due to injury, including Brazil right-back Dani Alves, Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero and 22-year-old Nigerian international Moses Simo. Nicklas Bendtner plays in Norway for Rosenborg BK [Photo: Courtesy]

Fears also grew among Egyptian fans after their talisman Mohamed Salah picked up a shoulder injury in Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Ukraine over the weekend, but he has been reportedly declared fit for the World Cup.

Another global star is now fighting to be fit for Russia after picking up an injury in a league match. Lord and legend Nicklas Bendtner has given Denmark’s coach Age Hareide a minor heart attack after he got injured in a final match of the season for his club Rosenborg BK on Sunday. Soccer Memes files petition to postpone World Cup until Bendtner is fit again [Photo: Courtesy]

The 30-year-old had a convincing campaign in Norway, scoring eight goals for Rosenborg to help them finish second in the table.

Bendtner is in the 27-man squad that was named by coach Age and there are reports that he might miss the World Cup. The final 23-man squad will be named on June 4.

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

As a result of the injury, Soccer Memes filed a petition that urged FIFA to postpone the World Cup until Bendtner is fit again.

A statement from Soccer Memes read: ‘Earlier this week, Rosenborg striker Nicklas Bendtner came off injured with tears in his eyes vs Brann Bergen. This would be Bendtner's last World Cup [Photo: Courtesy]

‘Zlatan Ibrahimovic once said the World Cup is no World Cup without Zlatan which is obviously horse sh** because they're still holding it without him. But a World Cup without Nicklas Bendtner is downright blasphemous.

‘We are not unreasonable. We understand that injuries are commonplace in football and that Bendtner is only human. So what we propose is not cancelling the World Cup but merely delaying it until such a time that Nicklas Bendtner is able to compete in it.

‘We are also open to the idea of enforcing a rule that would see all players forced to play on one foot so as to allow him to compete.’

This could be Bendtner’s last chance to play in the World Cup following Denmark’s absence in the tournament since 2010.