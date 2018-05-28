Young comes of age in Road to Masters Series as Omooria quenches thirst with Johnnie Walker title at Vet Lab

Kenya Breweries Limited Managing Director Jane Kauruku (right) presents a trophy to golfer Adelbert Omooria at Vet Lab Club house on Saturday,026th May,2018. Omooria emerged the overall winner on 34 points to clinch the 2018 Johnnie Walker Gold Reserve title after the grand finale.[Maarufu Mohamed,Standard]

Christopher Young carded 38 stableford points to emerge the overall winner in the second leg of the ongoing 2018 Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Road to Masters Series.

The handicap 10 home golfer gained an automatic qualification to the Karen Masters Pro-Am tournament slated for July 17 at the Karen course.

“I’m excited to win the second leg and get an opportunity to play at the Pro-Am. It was a good championship and I am now ready for the Pro-Am of the Karen Masters,” said Young at the par 72 Limuru course.

The event, which attracted 250 players, saw handicap 19 John Karume, on 36 points, win men’s prize. Handicap 18 Grace Kimeria, who had 35 points, was the Lady winner.

Other qualifiers are Nakuru’s handicap 9 Peter Kahura, who won the guest prize on 42 points, Peter Mwaura on 34 points and Ben Wandawanda, who bagged the second wild card after winning men’s longest drive.

KCB Head of Corporate Banking Timothy Kuria thanked participating golfers for gracing the Limuru tournament adding that the main Karen Masters will be from July 19-22.

The next three legs now move to Eldoret (June 16), Nyali (June 30) and Muthaiga (July 7).

Each leg will get six automatic qualification slots to the Masters. These are the overall winner, men winner, lady winner, staff winner, the wildcard winner and guest winner.

The local Amateur qualifiers in July will feature foreign professional players, becoming the first golf event in Kenya to join the prestigious Sunshine Tour.

Elsewhere, Adelbert Omooria carded 34 points to win the 2018 Johnnie Walker Gold Reserve title at the par 72 Vet Lab course on Saturday.

The handicap 5 Railways Club golfer rolled 11 pars against his only seven bogey shots in both nines to win the qualifiers title in the one-day tournament sponsored by East Africa Breweries Limited, through its Johnnie Walker Gold Reserve label.

“The course was fantastic and playing well. I am indeed proud of the victory and hope for more titles in future," said Omooria.

Sigona’s handicap 5 Rajiv Shah was the runner-up on a countback score of 32 points after tying with Royal’s handicap 8 Joo Yeul Lee, who was third.

However, home club’s handicap 1 Robinson Owiti, who had the best countback score of 37 points, was the Member’s Winner.

Owiti tied on points with clubmate handicap 2 Issack Makokha, who was second.