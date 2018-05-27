Migne needs time to turn around Harambee Stars, says Echesa

The incoming Rashid Echesa Mohamed upon assuming office as CS of Sport and Heritage on Tuesday, Feb 20, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Echesa confident Migne will help Stars improve

Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa said he is confident new Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne will turn around the national team’s fortunes.

The CS was speaking on Friday in Machakos after an international friendly in which Swaziland beat Harambee Stars 1-0 at Kenyatta Stadium.

“We are here to support the national team as it prepares for the Africa Cup of Nations. We unveiled our national coach recently and we hope that he will improve our team.

“We are proud of Victor Wanyama but in real sense we have left a lot of Wanyamas at the grassroots.

“In that regard, the ministry and the federation has drawn plans to nurture talents from grassroots and we urge sponsors to come on board and support the initiative,” he said.

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa echoed Echesa’s sentiments saying the ministry’s support has been key in preparing the national teams.

“The series of friendlies for the national team are quite helpful as we prepare for the Cup of Nations qualifiers. We also want to put more energy in preparing the junior teams and this starts from the grassroots ahead of 2026 World Cup,” he said.

Harambee Stars will face Equatorial Guinea in another friendly in Machakos tomorrow. [Rebecca Jebet]