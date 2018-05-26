Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 to win Champions League for third time in a row

Saturday, May 26th 2018

Gareth Bale scores twice after coming off the bench as Real Madrid defeat Liverpool 3-1 in Champions League final in Kiev.

Real Madrid and Liverpool were level at 0-0 after the first half in the Champions League final on Saturday with both teams losing players to injury.

Liverpool suffered a huge blow when their Egypt striker Mohamed Salah had to go off on the half hour with a shoulder injury with Adam Lallana brought on. Ugly foul from dirty player Ramos on MoSalah

Then seven minutes later, Real lost right-back Dani Carvajal to an injury with utility man Nacho replacing him.

The English side had started brightly with Trent Alexander-Arnold testing goalkeeper Keylor Navas with a low drive but Real gradually took charge of the game.

The Spanish side had a Karim Benzema effort disallowed for offside in the 44th minute after Cristiano Ronaldo's header was saved by Liverpool keeper Loris Karius.

Real, 12-times European champions, are aiming to become the first team to win three successive finals in the Champions League era, while Liverpool are looking for their sixth European title and first since 2005.

