Raymond Omolo wanted me dead, claims Osotsi

Audio By Vocalize

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi in hospital after he was attacked in Kisumu. [Denish Ochieng' Standard]

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi has accused Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo of orchestrating a violent attack against him, claiming the incident was a politically motivated attempt on his life.

Speaking after his discharge from the hospital, Osotsi recounted how a group of youths assaulted him at a commercial complex in Kisumu, where he had briefly stopped for a haircut and a meeting.

According to the senator, the attackers initially appeared friendly but suddenly turned violent, beating him unconscious while questioning his political stance.

“They were asking why I support ‘one term’ and why I don’t support William Ruto. At some point, one of them even attempted to draw a gun. I believe they had orders to have me killed,” he said.

He noted that he had sent his security detail to make a withdrawal at a nearby M-Pesa shop, leaving him unprotected.

“When my security heard the commotion and rushed back, one of my attackers was attempting to draw a gun. When they saw my security holding their firearms, they dispersed,” he said.

The lawmaker alleged that the attack was not random but part of a broader, coordinated scheme involving state-linked operatives.

He claimed he had been under surveillance before the incident and directly blamed Omollo, saying he had enough evidence linking the Interior official to the assault.

“I want to place the blame where it belongs. Raymond Omollo is responsible for my attack. They have been trailing other leaders and me. This was planned,” declared Osotsi.

The attack has sparked outrage among opposition leaders, many of whom condemned the violence and called for accountability.

During a joint address, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna called for Omollo’s arrest and resignation, accusing him of using his position in the security docket to fuel tension in the country.

“We are giving him two weeks to resign, and he must be arrested and charged for all the atrocities he has committed against Kenyans. If this is not done, we will take further action that the government won’t like,” Sifuna said.

Osotsi also dismissed claims circulating online that the attack was linked to a love triangle, terming it “state propaganda” meant to divert attention from the real perpetrators.

“This was not a love triangle or any personal matter. This was a political attack,” he insisted.

He further warned that failure to act against those responsible would prompt additional steps from his political allies, potentially escalating tensions in an already charged political environment.

Despite the ordeal, the senator vowed to continue his political activities, announcing plans to return to Kisumu for public engagements.

“We are ready. We will not be intimidated. We will continue to speak for Kenyans and defend their rights,” he said.