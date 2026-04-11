Letter from Mogadishu: Democracy takes shape in Somalia as capital swears in new leaders

Somalia made a major step towards democracy when it swore in 390 officials elected last December through universal suffrage as members of the newly elected Banadir (Mogadishu) Regional Council.
This marks the capital’s first one-person, one-vote local election in more than 50 years and a stepping stone the government plans to use to push for adoption during the country’s next year’s polls for parliamentary and presidential elections.
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