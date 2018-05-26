#BREAKINGNEWS Champions League final line-ups: Real Madrid vs Liverpool at 9:45pm on KTN Home
By Odero Charles: Saturday, May 26th 2018 at 21:15 GMT +3 | Football
Real Madrid will be targeting their fourth Champions League success in five years as they go up against Liverpool in the final in Kiev tonight at 9:45pm, but who have made it to the starting line-up?
Real Madrid
1Navas 2Carvajal 5Varane 4Ramos 12Marcelo 10Modric 14Casemiro 8Kroos 22Isco 9Benzema 7Ronaldo
Substitutes
6Nacho 11Bale 13Casilla 15Hernández 17Vázquez 20Asensio 23Kovacic
Liverpool
1Karius 66Alexander-Arnold 6Lovren 4van Dijk 26Robertson 5Wijnaldum 14Henderson 7Milner 11Salah 9Firmino 19Mané
Substitutes
2Clyne 17Klavan 18Moreno 20Lallana 22Mignolet 23Can 29Solanke
Referee:
Milorad Mazic
KTN Home Channel to broadcast Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool at 9:45pm
