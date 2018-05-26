#BREAKINGNEWS Champions League final line-ups: Real Madrid vs Liverpool at 9:45pm on KTN Home

By Odero Charles: Saturday, May 26th 2018 at 21:15 GMT +3 | Football

Real Madrid will be targeting their fourth Champions League success in five years as they go up against Liverpool in the final in Kiev tonight at 9:45pm, but who have made it to the starting line-up?

 

Real Madrid

    1Navas    2Carvajal    5Varane    4Ramos    12Marcelo    10Modric    14Casemiro    8Kroos    22Isco    9Benzema    7Ronaldo

Substitutes

    6Nacho    11Bale    13Casilla    15Hernández    17Vázquez    20Asensio    23Kovacic

Liverpool

    1Karius    66Alexander-Arnold    6Lovren    4van Dijk    26Robertson    5Wijnaldum    14Henderson    7Milner    11Salah    9Firmino    19Mané

Substitutes

    2Clyne    17Klavan    18Moreno    20Lallana    22Mignolet    23Can    29Solanke

Referee:

    Milorad Mazic

KTN Home Channel to broadcast Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool at 9:45pm

