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Why diasporans' date with IEBC commissioners is nothing beyond a PR exercise

By Tom Musau | Apr. 5, 2026
IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon and other commission members during a media briefing at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi on January 27, 2026.[Jonah Onyango,
Standard]

The planned meeting in May between members of the Kenyan diaspora and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has been presented as a long-awaited opportunity for consultation on voter registration and voting logistics. However, for many diaspora stakeholders, this “date” appears to be little more than a public relations exercise—an engagement designed to create the illusion of inclusion without any real intention of influencing policy or practice.

 The timing of this consultation raises immediate concerns. The IEBC has already finalised its electoral budget and submitted it to Parliament for approval. This budget—currently under debate as part of the broader electoral preparedness framework ahead of future elections—will determine how voter registration and diaspora participation are implemented. Once a budget reaches Parliament, the scope for meaningful structural changes becomes extremely limited. This raises a fundamental question: how can diaspora input meaningfully influence decisions that have already been costed, structured, and politically negotiated?

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Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Diaspora Voters Voting Kits
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