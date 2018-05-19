Cheruiyot, Chelang’at shine in Thika meeting

Athletes fired warning shots on Day One of the final leg of Athletics Kenya (AK) track and field meeting at Thika Stadium yesterday.

The two-day meet concludes AK’s six-tier series ahead of National Athletics Championships to select team to the 23rd Africa Senior Athletics Championships.

Vedic Cheruiyot (30:18.8), a road racer, won men’s 10,000m final ahead of Kipsang Temi (30:20.5) and Mike Boit (30:43.5). Edmond Kipngetich (30:43.5) returned fourth while former Thika Meet Champion Stephen Arita of Kenya Defence Force checked in fifth in 30:48.7.

Kericho-based Josephine Chelangat edged out cross country veteran Gloria Kite to win women’s 1500m final.

Chelangat won in 4:16.1 beating Kite (4:16.6) and Qualine Kiprop (4:22.8). World 1,500m champion Elijah Manangoi competed in 800m heats yesterday.

Nelly Jebet, the 2009 World Under-18 1,500m champion, signaled her return with a superlative showing as she won 5,000m contest.

Jebet, who comes from Mt Elgon, won in 16:30.0 ahead of Nyahahuru’s Cynthia Njeri (16:31.0) and Beatrice Begi (16:34.2). Lorna Nyagochwa (16:35.9) and Mercy Njoroge (16:39.4) followed.

Kenya Defence Fores’ Willy Mbevi (52:5) won the 400m hurdles beating Erick Kiptoo (53.3) of Kenya Prisons Service and Stephen Rotich (53.5). Aron Ruto (54.8) came fourth.

In women’s 400m hurdles, Jane Chege (62.9) of KDF beat Gladys Ngure (65.3), Emily Gesare, (65.7), Winnie Boinet (65.9) and Betty Chelangat (68.1).

Meanwhile, AK has changed Africa Senior Athletics Championships trials dates from July 5 to 7 to July 21 to 23. They said the changes were effected to enable Kenyan athletes compete at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Zurich, Switzerland, on July 5.