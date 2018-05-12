Queens coach Otsieno wary of league opponents

Thika Queens' Fausia Omar celebrate a goall during friendly match against Egypt at Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday, Oct 26, 2016. [PHOTO: JONAH ONYANGO/STANDARD]

Thika Queens coach Chrisantus Otsieno says most teams want to beat his side as the Women Premier League (WPL) fixtures enter round twelve today.

The tactician said it was not easy when all teams target you, but added that they have prepared well and can’t lose focus as they strive to lift the women title.

The former champions are perched at the top of the table alongside Gaspo Women with 21 points from seven matches with the later having played ten matches. Thika have played seven matches.

The two-time champions will play a double-header this weekend.

Their first match will be against Kisumu All Starlets at Moi Stadium today and another fixture against stubborn Eldoret Falcons tomorrow at University of Eldoret Grounds.

“We have prepared well and we hope to continue with the winning streak considering that this weekend we have two away matches.

“The training has been going on very well but the challenge has been the weather,” he said. “It ha been flooding everywhere but we thank God it’s now subsiding.