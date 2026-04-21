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Thee dead in road accident involving two motorcycles

By James Omoro | Apr. 21, 2026
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Three people have been killed in a grisly road accident in Homa Bay County.

The trio lost their lives along the Rongo-Homa Bay road at Pap Ndege Village, Kalanya Location in  Homa Bay Sub-county on Tuesday evening.

The deceased persons identified as Jerry Okaka, 40,  Alphonce, 30, and Edith Akinyi, 28, died on the spot.

Their deaths resulted from a head-on collision involving a motorcycle they had boarded and another motorcycle that was travelling in the opposite direction.

According to the chief of Kalanya Location, Fredrick Onyango, who visited the accident scene,  the deceased persons are residents of Siaya County who were travelling back home from a funeral in Kuria East, Migori County.

“Their motorbike collided with another one that was travelling from Homa Bay Town,” Onyango said.

The bodies have been moved to Homa Bay Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Meanwhile, the rider of the motorbike who survived the tragedy was admitted at St Lawrence Hospital for medication.

The administrator urged road users to avoid speeding and observe traffic rules.

“Let us avoid speeding when we are using our roads. We should always observe traffic rules to prevent this kind of loss of lives,” Onyango said.

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Homa Bay Accident Three deaths Reported Pap Ndege Village Motorcycle Crash
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