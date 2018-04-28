Fans furious to learn of Tottenham’s plan to sell Wanyama

Wanyama was snubbed for a start in last week's FA Cup semi-final

Tottenham Hotspur fans have not reacted well to reports that Spurs could look to sell Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama.

Despite starting only five Premier League matches this season due to a combination of injuries, there has never been any reports of Wanyama leaving Spurs after impressing since his move from Southampton.

But according to Mail Sport, Wanyama is one of four players Spurs are considering selling, in addition to Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose and Mousa Dembele. Mousa Dembele, Danny Rose and Toby Alderweireld

The North Londoners are aiming to raise transfer funds of £170m, with Rose, Alderweireld and Wanyama all valued at around £50m whilst Dembele who has one year remaining on his current contract is valued at around £20m.

Therefore, it is believed that Boss Mauricio Pochettino is willing to sacrifice the four to help rejuvenate the squad for next season when they move to their new ground.

Following the reports that the former Celtic star could be set for a summer exit, Spurs fans have had plenty to say on social media;

Selling wanyama ??? Nooo I get the sales of rose , Toby and dembele as much as we would all love a few of them to stay they will only generate good money this season . Need to invest heavily and not on potential . — THFC_EssexAdams (@Neil_I_Am37) April 27, 2018

Don’t understand the Wanyama move here.. why would you want to sell him? ???? https://t.co/ZAeN1BbuPj — THOR (@hayretkamil) April 27, 2018

Why Wanyama he is quality https://t.co/RKLFxi4RPR — Gards (@Gardner2Lee) April 27, 2018