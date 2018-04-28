Fans furious to learn of Tottenham’s plan to sell Wanyama

By Odero Charles: Saturday, April 28th 2018 at 19:43 GMT +3 | Football
Wanyama was snubbed for a start in last week's FA Cup semi-final

Tottenham Hotspur fans have not reacted well to reports that Spurs could look to sell Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama.

Despite starting only five Premier League matches this season due to a combination of injuries, there has never been any reports of Wanyama leaving Spurs after impressing since his move from Southampton.

But according to Mail Sport, Wanyama is one of four players Spurs are considering selling, in addition to Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose and Mousa Dembele.

Mousa Dembele,  Danny Rose and Toby Alderweireld 

The North Londoners are aiming to raise transfer funds of £170m, with Rose, Alderweireld and Wanyama all valued at around £50m whilst Dembele who has one year remaining on his current contract is valued at around £20m.

Therefore, it is believed that Boss Mauricio Pochettino is willing to sacrifice the four to help rejuvenate the squad for next season when they move to their new ground.

Following the reports that the former Celtic star could be set for a summer exit, Spurs fans have had plenty to say on social media;

Related Topics: Tottenham Hotspur Harambee Stars captain Victor Premier League
LATEST STORIES
Brave Kenyans battle back after loss to England to see off France and USA
Brave Kenyans battle back after loss to England to see off France and USA
Rugby 30 minutes ago
Fans furious to learn of Tottenham’s plan to sell Wanyama
Fans furious to learn of Tottenham’s plan to sell Wanyama
Football 54 minutes ago
Salah fails to score at Anfield in EPL for the first time this year
Salah fails to score at Anfield in EPL for the first time this year
Football 2 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Manchester United sign midfielder ahead of transfer window
Manchester United sign midfielder ahead of transfer window
Football 8 hours ago
Trump tweets threat to opponents of U.S. 2026 World Cup bid
Trump tweets threat to opponents of U.S. 2026 World Cup bid
Football 7 hours ago
Manchester United squad vs Arsenal revealed
Manchester United squad vs Arsenal revealed
Football 5 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES