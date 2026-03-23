Aladwa said ODM to hold delegates conference as planned, warns against rival meeting

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Makadara MP George Aladwa. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The ODM Party National Delegates Conference will proceed as scheduled this Friday, with a section of the party allied to Party Leader Oburu Odinga threatening not to allow a parallel event slated for the same day.

ODM Nairobi County Chairman George Aladwa warned the leaders allied to Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna against rocking the party from within, asking them to quit if they are not comfortable with being in the party founded by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The Makadara MP stated that the late Raila left them in the broad-based government under the leadership of President William Ruto, and it was incorrect for the ODM Deputy Leader, Godfrey Osotsi, to claim that they would organise another National Delegates Conference in the city.

“Sifuna and Osotsi should tell us if they are in ODM or not; they cannot go against the position of our former Party Leader, Raila Odinga, who left us in the broad-based government, and they are not working to wreck the party from within. If they cannot toe the line, they should just leave the party,” said Aladwa.

The Makadara MP, who was speaking to Journalists after leading a meeting to review the preparation of the ODM NDC, took off former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for claiming that his DCP Party will sweep all elective seats in Nairobi County, terming as pipe dream.

Aladwa said that the city is cosmopolitan and will not allow someone of Gachagua’s ilk to bring politics of divisions and tribalism, saying that residents have proven over the years that they will elect progressive leaders irrespective of their ethnic background, and that is what will happen in 2027.

The Makadara termed Gachagua’s sentiments in his so-called ‘Operation Fagia Nairobi’ and attempts to label leaders who do not subscribe to his brand of politics as the betrayers of the people as not only misguided but also expose a dangerous and outdated mindset anchored in intolerance.

“Let it be clear that Nairobi is not a village, and it is not governed by ethnic loyalties or political intimidation; it is a vibrant, diverse capital built by Kenyans from every corner of this country, united by a shared vision for opportunity, growth, and coexistence,” said Aladwa.

He said that it was both laughable and unfortunate that Gachagua could imagine that he could dictate who qualifies as a loyal Nairobi leader, stating that leadership was not measured by allegiance to individuals or political outfits but by service, accountability, and commitment to the people.

Aladwa said Nairobi voters are discerning, independent-minded, and will not be manipulated by threats, labels, or empty political slogans, and that the city does not need cleansing of its leaders but requires unity, development, and sober leadership.

“I want to state without fear of contradiction that the broom that Gachagua seeks to wield in Nairobi will not sweep this city; instead, it will expose and ultimately sweep away the very politics of division, intolerance, and tribalism that he represents,” said Aladwa.