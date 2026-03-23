Inside Kioni-Gachagua 'conciliation' plot

Jubilee Party Deputy Leader in charge of operations and inter-party relations, Jeremiah Kioni met over the weekend. [File, Standard]

The unexpected secret meeting between former Deputy President and Democratic Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua and Jubilee Party Deputy Leader in charge of operations and inter-party relations, Jeremiah Kioni, confirmed that the latter had finally accepted there was a new ‘kingpin’ in the Mt Kenya region.

The cultural act of Kioni presenting a ram (ngoima) voluntarily given to atone for or express remorse for an offence or grievance only became public when it was posted on Gachagua’s and Kioni’s social media platforms in the afternoon yesterday.