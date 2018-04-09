Day 5: Kenya’s position in the 2018 Commonwealth Games medal tally

By Odero Charles: Monday, April 9th 2018 at 18:46 GMT +3 | Athletics

Samuel Gathimba, Stacy Ndiwa and Edward Zakayo

Kenya extended its tally at the 21st Commonwealth Games, with one medals coming on the afternoon of Day 5.

Stacy Ndiwa added to Kenya’s tally with a Silver in 10Km women’s category on Monday as Samuel Gathimba claimed Bronze medal in men’s 20km walk race on Sunday, while Edward Zakayo won Kenya’s second Bronze medal in the men's 5000m final.

Kenya now has one silver and two Bronze medals and stand at 21st in 2018 Commonwealth Games medal tally behind Uganda and Nigeria who are 12th and  20th respectively.

View the Medals Tally- updated as of 9 April, 2018;

 

