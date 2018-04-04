PICTURES: Commonwealth Games 2018 launched as athletes and artists take part in opening ceremony on Gold Coast

By Mirror and Japheth Ogila Wednesday, April 4th 2018 at 19:09
A whale dummy toasted during Commonwealth Opening Games. [Photo: Courtesy]

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall officially launched the 2018 Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on Australia's Gold Coast.

Prince Charles was appearing on behalf of the Queen, reading the monarch's message to the gathered athletes.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall also had a stunning photo. [Photo: Courtesy]
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales greets dignitaries. [Photo: Courtesy]

The couple were greeted at the venue by Peter Beattie, the chairman of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation, and Louise Martin, the president of the Commonwealth Games Federation.

The smoke showing a beginning. [Photo: Courtesy]
Protesters show their displeasure on the streets. [Photo: Courtesy]
The joy that comes with it. [Photo: Courtesy]
The colours. [Photo: Courtesy]
Then, the music...[Photo: Courtesy]
Fireworks!! [Photo: Courtesy]

Athletes from across the Commonwealth were joined by dancers and artists as the Games was launched in a flash of colour.

Among them was the Kenyan team which encompasses a group of athletes that will take part in various field events and races. The games will feature 4, 500 athletes drawn from 75 countries competing for 275 gold medals. Kenyan athletes marched alongside the colleagues as the games launched on Wednesday.

Stay updated with the latest sports news. Text the word 'SPORTS' to 22840 and receive local and international sports news as it happens.

Kenyan team join the queue. [Photo: Courtesy]
Comes team England...[Photo: Courtesy]
Taste of Australian culture...[Photo: Courtesy]
Jamaican team, but no Usain Bolt...[Photo: Courtesy]
The dancers...[Photo: Courtesy]

 

PRINCE OF WALES COMMONWEALTH GAMES OPENING CEREMONY GOLD COAST KENYAN TEAM AUSTRALIA WALES
Next Story
Harambee Starlets beat Uganda Cranes
RELATED STORIES
Protests, heavy downpour rock opening of Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games offer fringe sports chance to shine
Commonwealth Games: Athletes get chance to showcase talent as Club Games begin
LATEST STORIES
Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in pictures-featuring team Kenya and more

Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall officially launched the 2018 Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on Australia's Gold Coast.

Harambee Starlets beat Uganda Cranes

Harambee Startlets shine over cranes in first leg of AWCON.

Protests, heavy downpour rock opening of Commonwealth Games

Britain's Prince of Wales declared the Games open at an upbeat ceremony as dances, protests and heavy rains took centre stage.

Bellerin reveals what happened in the Arsenal changing room after heated bust-up with Mesut Ozil

Hector Bellerin has revealed what happened in the training room after his heated bust-up with Mesut Ozil during Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Stoke City

Robben reveals why he never signed for United despite meeting Sir Alex

Bayern Munich forward Arjen Robben has disclosed details on why he never signed for Manchester United even though he had a chat with Sir Alex Ferguson

Ex-Manchester United star Parker launches astonishing attack on Pogba's HAIRSTYLES

Paul Parker has launched a blistering Manchester derby attack on Paul Pogba's hairstyle

More Stories
Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in pictures-featuring team Kenya and more

Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall officially launched the 2018 Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on Australia's Gold Coast.

Protests, heavy downpour rock opening of Commonwealth Games

Britain's Prince of Wales declared the Games open at an upbeat ceremony as dances, protests and heavy rains took centre stage.

Commonwealth Games offer fringe sports chance to shine

Commonwealth Games start today in Gold Coast, Australia. Kenya will be represented in a big way at the Club Games by 138 athletes.

Commonwealth Games: Athletes get chance to showcase talent as Club Games begin

As the Commonwealth Games begin today on the glitzy Gold Coast tourist strip, of Australia, Kenyan’s focus will no doubt be on the Athletics track.

Here are three ‘sports banned’ at city park hosting Commonwealth Games

Not all sporting activities will be welcome at Gold Coast City hosting Commonwealth Games.

India escapes doping storm amid fierce warning

India were cleared of doping but slapped with a "strong written reprimand" on Tuesday after syringes were found in the CG athletes village.

Eight stars to watch out for in Club Games: It’s 11 days of world class competition in Gold Coast

With fellow Jamaican Usain Bolt retired, Blake has a chance to step out of the sprint legend’s shadow.

Litmus test for Tergat as Team Kenya goes on medal hunt in Gold Coast

Commonwealth Games: Conseslus Kipruto will be hoping to make history as he seeks Club Games gold

Athletics: Youngster savours chance to shine in her seniors debut

Cherono eyes success in Club Games: Youngster savours chance to shine in her seniors debut

Commonwealth: Mungara, 44, ready for marathon

When Robert ‘Mwafika’ Cheruiyot quit his job as a barber and took up road running, many thought he stood no chance.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Tottenham win at Chelsea for first time in 28 years

    Sun 01st Apr 2018

  • Italian defender reveals why he has decided to become a porn star

    Sun 01st Apr 2018

  • U20 AFCON: Rwanda strike late on to deny Kenya victory in Machakos

    Mon 02nd Apr 2018

  • Kenyan Premier League: High-flying AFC face off with Tusker as Zoo welcome Wazito

    Mon 02nd Apr 2018

  • De Bruyne: Man City want 'historic' title win vs Man United

    Mon 02nd Apr 2018

  • Ex- Manchester United flop hasn't played for four months because he's fat

    Mon 02nd Apr 2018

  • Aubameyang: Why I let Lacazette take my second penalty against Stoke City

    Mon 02nd Apr 2018

  • Kenyan Premier League: Tusker cool AFC as Wazito whip Zoo

    Tue 03rd Apr 2018

  • Kenyan Premier League: Omondi hails fantastic spirit at Nakumatt

    Tue 03rd Apr 2018

  • City star ruled out of City's Liverpool clash

    Wed 04th Apr 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Rising stars yaambulia sare na Rwanda katika mechi ya kufuzu taifa bingwa barani Afrika
    Timu ya raga ya Homeboyz imehifadhi taji la mashindano ya Great rift 10 aside
    Bingwa wa mashindano ya magari ya top fry classic safari rally aimarisha uongozi wake
    Scoreline: Olympic 5,000m champion Vivian Cheruiyot opens a petrol station