PICTURES: Commonwealth Games 2018 launched as athletes and artists take part in opening ceremony on Gold Coast

A whale dummy toasted during Commonwealth Opening Games. [Photo: Courtesy]

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall officially launched the 2018 Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on Australia's Gold Coast.

Prince Charles was appearing on behalf of the Queen, reading the monarch's message to the gathered athletes. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall also had a stunning photo. [Photo: Courtesy] Prince Charles, Prince of Wales greets dignitaries. [Photo: Courtesy]

The couple were greeted at the venue by Peter Beattie, the chairman of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation, and Louise Martin, the president of the Commonwealth Games Federation. The smoke showing a beginning. [Photo: Courtesy] Protesters show their displeasure on the streets. [Photo: Courtesy] The joy that comes with it. [Photo: Courtesy] The colours. [Photo: Courtesy] Then, the music...[Photo: Courtesy] Fireworks!! [Photo: Courtesy]

Athletes from across the Commonwealth were joined by dancers and artists as the Games was launched in a flash of colour.

Among them was the Kenyan team which encompasses a group of athletes that will take part in various field events and races. The games will feature 4, 500 athletes drawn from 75 countries competing for 275 gold medals. Kenyan athletes marched alongside the colleagues as the games launched on Wednesday.

Kenyan team join the queue. [Photo: Courtesy]

Comes team England...[Photo: Courtesy]

Taste of Australian culture...[Photo: Courtesy]

Jamaican team, but no Usain Bolt...[Photo: Courtesy]