Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be out of World Cup due to links with betting company

345

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is Sweden's captain. [Photo: Courtesy]

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be prevented from playing at the World Cup due to FIFA's gambling regulations.

The 36-year-old has left the door open to play in Russia after Sweden qualified, despite having already retired from international football.

He made an incredible start to his LA Galaxy career on Saturday, scoring a stunner to equalise before adding a late winner after emerging from the bench in the MLS side's pulsating 4-3 win over local rivals LAFC.

But his partnership with Malta-licensed gambling operator Bethard could put paid to any hopes Swedish fans had of seeing their hero in action this summer.

Chapter four, rule 25 of FIFA's code of ethics states that: "Persons bound by this code shall be forbidden from taking part in, either directly or indirectly, or otherwise being associated with, betting, gambling, lotteries and similar events or transactions connected with football matches

Stay updated with the latest sports news. Text the word 'SPORTS' to 22840 and receive local and international sports news as it happens.

"They are forbidden from having stakes, either actively or passively, in companies, concerns, organisations, etc. that promote, broker, arrange or conduct such events on transactions."

Former Manchester United striker Ibrahimovic was revealed as a Bethard ambassador last week.

“I have obviously been intensively courted by betting companies throughout my career, but up until now I have not been presented to anything that has triggered me,” he said.