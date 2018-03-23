Valencia legend Santiago Canizares’ son dies aged five

By Odero Charles Friday, March 23rd 2018 at 20:58
Valencia legend Santiago Canizares with his second wife, Mayte
 

Santi Jnr, the five-year-old son of Spain's former goalkeeper, Santiago Canizares has died after a long illness.

The 48 year old, who played for Real Madrid and Celta Vigo before moving to Valencia, where he spent most of his career, tweeted a heartbreaking tribute, which read: "My son Santi has died.

"I believe it should by myself who tells you as a way of appreciation for all of the show of the support and affection I have received from you.

"He has passed away surrounded by peace, having understood his mission these five years he has been with us."

Canizares won 46 caps for his country (Image: Getty)
 

Santi was one of Canizare's triplets and one of the four children he has with his second wife, Mayte Garcia who also posted a picture of their son playing on a beach, alongside the message: "My love, my life, my angel, I thank you for all you have taught me and for the peace that you have left me, I will breathe and live for you, Always with me, I love you."

Canizares was one of the best portals in the late 90's and early this century.

SANTIAGO CANIZARES REAL MADRID CELTA VIGO
