CAF Confederation Cup final draw results out, Gor Mahia head for South African club

By Robert Nyanja Thursday, March 22nd 2018 at 11:39
Gor Mahia players celebrating in a past match [Photo: Courtesy]

CAF Confederation Cup draw was conducted last evening in Cairo Egypt. The matches are set to be played between 6th and 18th April.

The tournament is the second football club competition in Africa.

Kenyan Premier League Champions Gor Mahia are set to face off with South Africa’s SuperSport United.

Zanaco FC from Zambia will head for Raja Club Athletic from Morocco.

Democratic Republic of Congo’s AS Vita Club will face off with CS La Mancha of Republic of Congo

St. George (Ethiopis) vs Club Atletique Renaissance Aiglons (Congo)

El Hilal (Saudi Arabia) vs Akwa United FC (Nigeria)

Uniao Desportiva do Songo (Mozambique) vs Al Hilal Elobied (South Sudan)

Plateau United FC (Nigeria) vs U.SM Algier (Algeria)

Bidvest Wits (South Africa) vs Enyimba FC (Nigeria)

Aduana Stars (Ghana) FC vs Fosa Juniors (Madagascar)

Young Africans (Tanzania) vs Wolaitta Dicha SC (Ethiopia)

Generation Foot (Senegal) vs Renaissance Sportive de Berkane (Morocco)

C.F Mounana (Gabon) vs El Masry Club (Egypt)

Asec Mimosaa (Cote d’Ivoire) vs Chabab Riadhi Belouizdad (Algeria)

Williamsville Athletic Club (Cote d’Ivoire) vs Deportivo Niefang (Equatorial Guinea)

MFM FC (Nigeria) vs Djoliba AC de Bamako (Mali)

Rayon Sports (Rwanda) vs Club Desportivo Costa Do Sol (Mozambique)

CAF CONFEDERATION CUP CAIRO EGYPT GOR MAHIA SUPERSPORT UNITED CAF CONFEDERATION CUP DRAW
