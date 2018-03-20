Floyd Mayweather hints at purchasing English Premier League club and signing Cristiano Ronaldo

345

Floyd Mayweather after a past fight. [Photo: Courtesy]

American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is reportedly preparing to purchase English Premier League club Newcastle United, as he continues spreading his business empire.

Media reports published by the UK’s Star on March 18, Sunday revealed that the undefeated pugilist has set his sights on the Toons, and that he is interested in investing in it after falling in love with the town.

Mayweather lauded the praised the players of St James Park outfit adding that they are ‘good guys.’

"I love Newcastle, these boys like to celebrate as hard as in any city in the world, I got to know some of the players last year and they are good guys," Mayweather said while talking to the Star on Sunday.

He proceeded by explaining his investment approaches, indicating that although he loves sports; such may not be the reason to make him open up his wallet. He asaid:

"I am always looking at new business opportunities and I love all sports but I invest with my head and not my heart.”

"Invest with the heart is the fastest way to lose money but if someone puts together a business plan then my people can look at it and tell me if I can make money, then I would invest. Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Floyd Mayweather (R).[Photo: Courtesy]

But the reports would not stop at that. It emerged that after having struck good relationship with Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, Mayweather now wants the Portuguese to play for the Toon should his plans materialize.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has been a long-time supporter and buddy of mine. So I might even be able to get him to finish his career off at Newcastle,” he said.

Mayweather defeated 29-year-old Connor McGregor in his last boxing contest and he is yet to announce his next move concerning his sports career.

Newcastle currently coached by former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez has been said to be on sale, with club owner Mike Ashley aiming to offload it. UK-based company known as PCP Capital Partners came close to the brink of buying at a price of £350million, after which talks broke down in negotiation open leeway for other potential buyers.