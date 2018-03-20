Lukaku sends powerful message to Sanchez who has scored just once since joining Man Utd from Arsenal

By Odero Charles Tuesday, March 20th 2018 at 19:43
Romelu Lukaku: Alexis Sanchez just needs to continue working hard in order to end his poor form
 

Romelu Lukaku has told Alexis Sanchez that his ‘hard work' will get him through his tough Manchester United spell.

Sanchez, who joined Man United from Arsenal in January as part of the deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move to the Emirates Stadium, has been heavily criticised by analysts and fans alike for his poor form in recent months.

The 29-year-old, who has scored just once since joining from Arsenal in January, has had a tough time at Old Trafford and his team-mate has offered some tips.

"As long as he keeps working hard like he does, I think he'll come good for us," Lukaku told reporters. "He is a quality player with a lot of assets.

"Look at my situation. I started really well and then had the dry spell in November and December. But at the end of the day with hard work you are always going to get through it."

Stay updated with the latest sports news. Text the word 'SPORTS' to 22840 and receive local and international sports news as it happens.

MANCHESTER UNITED HENRIKH MKHITARYAN ALEXIS SANCHEZ
Next Story
Lionel Messi becomes a ‘target’ of ISIS ahead of 2018 Russia World Cup
RELATED STORIES
Manchester United star Paul Pogba reveals he wants to play with Neymar one day
Memphis Depay reveals why he flopped at Manchester United
Nemanja Matic says Jose Mourinho is ‘difficult’ to work under
LATEST STORIES
Mayweather ‘to purchase’ English Premier League club and sign Cristiano Ronaldo

American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is reportedly preparing to purchase English Premier League club as he continues spreading his business empire.

Lukaku gives advice to Sanchez who has scored just once since joining Man Utd from Arsenal

Romelu Lukaku has told Alexis Sanchez that his ...

Lionel Messi becomes a ‘target’ of ISIS ahead of 2018 Russia World Cup

Messi’s stature has transformed him into a fodder for the international terrorist group ISIS which is using his image promote their threats.

French Ligue 1 giants facing possible European ban after UEFA charges

UEFA said the charges centre on racist behaviour and crowd disturbances. The club already have a suspended two-year ban hanging over them.

Jose Mourinho re-motivates his ‘afraid’ players in an emotional speech

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho reportedly made an emotional plea to his ‘afraid’ United players before the international break

Cristiano Ronaldo given new nickname by Portuguese team-mates

Former Manchester United winger Cristiano Ronaldo has landed a new nickname from his Portugal team-mates

More Stories
French Ligue 1 giants facing possible European ban after UEFA charges

UEFA said the charges centre on racist behaviour and crowd disturbances. The club already have a suspended two-year ban hanging over them.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba reveals he wants to play with Neymar one day

Manchester United star Paul Pogba reveals he wants to play with Neymar one day

Memphis Depay reveals why he flopped at Manchester United

Memphis Depay signed for Manchester United back in 2015 under Louis Van Gaal reign after impressing the Dutch manager in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil

KPL Free-To-Air rights: Do clubs know what it means?

Broadcast business: KPL’s decision to break up rights monopoly misunderstood by industry players

Nemanja Matic says Jose Mourinho is ‘difficult’ to work under

Nemanja Matic has revealed that Jose Mourinho can be "very difficult" to ....

Lucky Kenyan hits SportPesa jackpot

is the newest millionaire in town after he won a whooping Sh

Local-based Harambee Stars squad fly to Morocco ahead of international friendlies

Harambee Stars squad jet out to Morocco to play Central African Republic and Comoros over the weekend.

Why Lionel Messi danced after scoring against Athletic Bilbao

Why Lionel Messi danced after scoring against Athletic Bilbao

Manchester United set for 'mass exodus' this summer that could see 10 players leave

Luke Shaw to lead mass Manchester United exodus as Jose Mourinho plans summer cull that could see 10 leave

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Lionel Messi becomes a ‘target’ of ISIS ahead of 2018 Russia World Cup

    Tue 20th Mar 2018

  • Mayweather ‘to purchase’ English Premier League club and sign Cristiano Ronaldo

    Tue 20th Mar 2018

  • Lukaku gives advice to Sanchez who has scored just once since joining Man Utd from Arsenal

    Tue 20th Mar 2018

  • Cristiano Ronaldo given new nickname by Portuguese team-mates

    Tue 20th Mar 2018

  • French Ligue 1 giants facing possible European ban after UEFA charges

    Tue 20th Mar 2018

  • Blow to Chelsea and United as Lewandowski agrees personal terms with new club

    Tue 20th Mar 2018

  • Jose Mourinho re-motivates his ‘afraid’ players in an emotional speech

    Tue 20th Mar 2018

  • Memphis Depay reveals why he flopped at Manchester United

    Tue 20th Mar 2018

  • Manchester United star Paul Pogba reveals he wants to play with Neymar one day

    Tue 20th Mar 2018

  • Jose Mourinho interested in another Arsenal star in the summer

    Tue 20th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Gor Mahia returned into the country Tuesday morning after losing 1 0 to esperance away in Tunisia
    156 golfers to take part in Kenya open 2018
    KTN Leo - 19th March 2018 - Wanariadha wa Kenya warejea kutoka Algeria
    Afc Leopards wamejongea uongozi wa ligi kuu