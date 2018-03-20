Lukaku sends powerful message to Sanchez who has scored just once since joining Man Utd from Arsenal

77

Romelu Lukaku: Alexis Sanchez just needs to continue working hard in order to end his poor form

Romelu Lukaku has told Alexis Sanchez that his ‘hard work' will get him through his tough Manchester United spell.

Sanchez, who joined Man United from Arsenal in January as part of the deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move to the Emirates Stadium, has been heavily criticised by analysts and fans alike for his poor form in recent months.

The 29-year-old, who has scored just once since joining from Arsenal in January, has had a tough time at Old Trafford and his team-mate has offered some tips.

"As long as he keeps working hard like he does, I think he'll come good for us," Lukaku told reporters. "He is a quality player with a lot of assets.

"Look at my situation. I started really well and then had the dry spell in November and December. But at the end of the day with hard work you are always going to get through it."

