Top guns pick regional games places: St Johns Kaloleni maintain unbeaten run to reclaim hockey crown

Harvey Modora (6) of Serani High School fights for an aerial ball with Andrew Kalama (right) of Aga Khan High School in one of the boys semi final basketball match during the Mombasa Sub-County term on games at Baptist High School, March 06, 2018. PHOTO BY GIDEON MAUNDU/STANDARD].

Kaya Tiwi, Shimo La Tewa and St John’s Kaloleni earn tickets to Coast regional showpiece.

A dogfight is expected as teams prepare for Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Term One regional games that start this week.

In Kilifi, Saint John’s Kaloleni Girls School claimed double victory at Sokoke School while Kwale’s Kaya staged a good show at the contest in Mazeras High School.

In girls’ hockey, defending champions St Johns Kaloleni maintained unbeaten run to reclaim the crown.

In girls’ basketball, St Johns won their second title after they dismissed Ribe Girls 36-20. They also edged out Sokoke 3-2 to lift boys’ hockey title as the boys’ basketball battle pitted Kizurini and Ganze.

In rugby, St Georges suffered 7-10 loss to Galana during the extra time as Barani retained the boys’ handball crown after beating Bofu 21-13 in the final. Majejeni emerged as the new girl’s handball champions after thrashing Dugicha School 15-9 in the final.

St Georges beat Malindi High School 13-8 while Galana humiliated Dr Krapf School 21-0 in the semis.

In Kwale, reigning national girls’ secondary schools basketball champions Kaya Tiwi School drubbed Kigwende 124-2 in a lop-sided match. In another match, former champions Shimba Hills walloped Perani 97-4 while Mazeras Memorial Girls’ lost 16-47 to Lunga Lunga.

In boys’ basketball, Kaya Tiwi School humbled Gombato 108-5. In other matches, Perani hit Mivimoni 43-24, Taru silenced Lunga Lunga 46-2 while Shimba Hills edged out Mazeras Boys 45-44.

In Mombasa, hosts Shimo La Tewa won boys’ basketball, rugby, hockey and handball titles. St Charles Lwanga won girls hockey while Changamwe School won the girls handball title. Mombasa’s Aga Khan Academy, Mombasa won the girls’ basketball title.

In Kisumu, Maseno School defended their rugby 15’s title after beating Ndiru Secondary School 35-3.

Maseno’s Allan Gabriel scored four tries that were converted by Fred Mutunga, Sedrik Andika and Giffary Omwago while Manase Okello added another try that Mutunga converted without much fuss.

In handball, Maseno sailed into finals after they outfoxed Ratta High 30-24 in semi-final One set a date with neighbours Chulaimbo School, who defeated Thurgem School 22-11.

Nyakach Girls’ booked a spot in finals with Kirembe after Nyakach beat Masogo 13-9 in semi-final One before Kirembe saw off Ratta 15-12 in the other semis.

In Migori, Otati Boys handball team silenced Kegonga 41-4 in pool A of the encounter as Kubweye and Wasio settled for 8-8 draw. In pool B Kanyawanga dismissed Rapogi 44-19 before Kokuro saw off Magongoribe 16-10.

Nyarach defeated Magongoribe 14-13 before Mabera piped BL Teza 12-4 in girls’ pool B. Owiro Akoko beat Makararangwe 8-2 before Arambe ran over Makararangwe.

In rugby, Ageng’a beat Ikerege 12-5 before Tarang’anya saw off Oruba 12-0. Uriri drubbed piped Kanga 7-0 before they whitewashed Agenga 22-0 as Kanga recovered to wallop Ikerege 24-0. In Siaya, Nyamira beat Sinaga in hockey.