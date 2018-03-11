Top guns pick regional games places: St Johns Kaloleni maintain unbeaten run to reclaim hockey crown

By PHILIP ORWA and ERNEST NDUNDA Sunday, March 11th 2018 at 00:46
Harvey Modora (6) of Serani High School fights for an aerial ball with Andrew Kalama (right) of Aga Khan High School in one of the boys semi final basketball match during the Mombasa Sub-County term on games at Baptist High School, March 06, 2018. PHOTO BY GIDEON MAUNDU/STANDARD].

Kaya Tiwi, Shimo La Tewa and St John’s Kaloleni earn tickets to Coast regional showpiece.

A dogfight is expected as teams prepare for Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Term One regional games that start this week.

In Kilifi, Saint John’s Kaloleni Girls School claimed double victory at Sokoke School while Kwale’s Kaya staged a good show at the contest in Mazeras High School.

In girls’ hockey, defending champions St Johns Kaloleni maintained unbeaten run to reclaim the crown.

In girls’ basketball, St Johns won their second title after they dismissed Ribe Girls 36-20. They also edged out Sokoke 3-2 to lift boys’ hockey title as the boys’ basketball battle pitted Kizurini and Ganze.

In rugby, St Georges suffered 7-10 loss to Galana during the extra time as Barani retained the boys’ handball crown after beating Bofu 21-13 in the final. Majejeni emerged as the new girl’s handball champions after thrashing Dugicha School 15-9 in the final.

St Georges beat Malindi High School 13-8 while Galana humiliated Dr Krapf School 21-0 in the semis.

In Kwale, reigning national girls’ secondary schools basketball champions Kaya Tiwi School drubbed Kigwende 124-2 in a lop-sided match. In another match, former champions Shimba Hills walloped Perani 97-4 while Mazeras Memorial Girls’ lost 16-47 to Lunga Lunga.

In boys’ basketball, Kaya Tiwi School humbled Gombato 108-5. In other matches, Perani hit Mivimoni 43-24, Taru silenced Lunga Lunga 46-2 while Shimba Hills edged out Mazeras Boys 45-44.

In Mombasa, hosts Shimo La Tewa won boys’ basketball, rugby, hockey and handball titles. St Charles Lwanga won girls hockey while Changamwe School won the girls handball title. Mombasa’s Aga Khan Academy, Mombasa won the girls’ basketball title.

In Kisumu, Maseno School defended their rugby 15’s title after beating Ndiru Secondary School 35-3.

Maseno’s Allan Gabriel scored four tries that were converted by Fred Mutunga, Sedrik Andika and Giffary Omwago while Manase Okello added another try that Mutunga converted without much fuss.

In handball, Maseno sailed into finals after they outfoxed Ratta High 30-24 in semi-final One set a date with neighbours Chulaimbo School, who defeated Thurgem School 22-11.

Nyakach Girls’ booked a spot in finals with Kirembe after Nyakach beat Masogo 13-9 in semi-final One before Kirembe saw off Ratta 15-12 in the other semis.

In Migori, Otati Boys handball team silenced Kegonga 41-4 in pool A of the encounter as Kubweye and Wasio settled for 8-8 draw. In pool B Kanyawanga dismissed Rapogi 44-19 before Kokuro saw off Magongoribe 16-10.

Nyarach defeated Magongoribe 14-13 before Mabera piped BL Teza 12-4 in girls’ pool B. Owiro Akoko beat Makararangwe 8-2 before Arambe ran over Makararangwe.

In rugby, Ageng’a beat Ikerege 12-5 before Tarang’anya saw off Oruba 12-0. Uriri drubbed piped Kanga 7-0 before they whitewashed Agenga 22-0 as Kanga recovered to wallop Ikerege 24-0. In Siaya, Nyamira beat Sinaga in hockey.

KENYA SECONDARY SCHOOLS SPORTS ASSOCIATION
Next Story
Swimming: Loreto swimmers shine at Coast junior gala
RELATED STORIES
Shimo La Tewa lock up Aga Khan boys
Schools: Can Upper Hill handle pressure?
LATEST STORIES
Women Football; Thika extend unbeaten run with win over Kayole

Catherine Wangeci’s 20th minute goal against Kayole Starlet extended Thika Queens unbeaten run to four matches during Football Kenya Federation Women

University Games: Visitors hand Maseno students bitter lessons

Hosts Maseno University received a rude shock into the seventh Kenya University Sports Association (Kusa) national women championship after losing net

Okumbi back with a bang as mediocrity ruin sports in Kenya

Stanley Okumbi is back at the helm of Harambee Stars, the national team whose prospects keep getting dimmer.

Leopards claw Mathare in thriller: Mboya howler gifts AFC maximum points in 4-3 win in Machakos

Ulinzi shoot down Homeboyz as Thika United hold Tusker.

Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace: Chelsea edge Crystal Palace to get back to winning ways

Chelsea home to Tottenham Hotspur next, Palace go to Huddersfield Town

Messi misses Malaga game following birth of son

following the birth of his third...

More Stories
Regional games start this week: St Johns Kaloleni maintain unbeaten run to reclaim hockey crown

Kaya Tiwi, Shimo La Tewa and St John’s Kaloleni earn tickets to Coast regional showpiece.

Swimming: Loreto swimmers shine at Coast junior gala

Loreto Convent Mombasa swimmers splashed into an early lead as Coast Junior swimming gala started yesterday at Aga Khan Academy, Mombasa.

Menengai, Nakuru Boys brave challenging duel: Battle of titans as Upper Hill clash with Dagoretti

Upper Hill hammer Strathmore School as Dagoretti shock Lang’ata in Nairobi region showdown.

Shimo La Tewa lock up Aga Khan boys

Shimo La Tewa lock up Aga Khan boys

Betway donate kits to Starlets

Betway donate kits to Starlets

Adak and KICD team to fight doping

Adak and KICD team to fight doping

Lucky Kenyan wins Betway Jackpot

Lucky Kenyan wins Betway Jackpot

Secrets of Pyeongchang Olympics and how it initiated world peace talks

Pyeongchang Olympics 2018 led to the initiation of peace talks between North and south Korea.

Al Shaabab issues stadia ban in Mogadishu as Somali government talks tough

Somalia-based militant group Al Shaabab has reportedly issued stadia ban in certain districts in Somali Capital Mogadishu.

Coaches urged to help girls in sports

Coaches urged to help girls in sports

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Gatusso threatens to kill journalist

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Kenya’s referee shortlisted for 2018 Fifa world cup in Russia

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Wanyama wins goal of the month award for spectacular volley for Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Latest EPL standings: Premier League Table

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Rashford double gives United victory over Liverpool

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Mourinho blasts critics: "I don't care what people say"

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Messi misses Malaga game following birth of son

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace: Chelsea edge Crystal Palace to get back to winning ways

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Leopards claw Mathare in thriller: Mboya howler gifts AFC maximum points in 4-3 win in Machakos

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Okumbi back with a bang as mediocrity ruin sports in Kenya

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline: KPL fixtures
    Scoreline: Mariga is back
    Scoreline: Ready for the cross country
    Gor Mahia FC has a chance to perform better: Coach