Liverpool handed huge injury boost ahead of crucial Manchester United clash

By Mirror Friday, March 9th 2018 at 18:18
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Liverpool have been handed a major boost ahead of the huge clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Full-back Andy Robertson is set to return from injury after picking up a knock in the 2-0 win over Newcastle last weekend, according to the Liverpool Echo.

He missed training earlier on this week and has been in a race against time to regain his fitness - a battle he looks to have won as he returned to action at Melwood.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Alberto Moreno deputised in the Reds' Champions League stalemate with Porto in midweek as the Spaniard made his first start since January. However, Robertson has been in fine form and is expected to get the nod to start at Old Trafford.

With Virgil van Dijk set to be recalled alongside Dejan Lovren after the Dutchman was rested on Tuesday, Klopp must choose between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez at right-back.

The front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino pick themselves but the manager's real dilemma is in midfield.

If captain Jordan Henderson recovers from a dead leg then he's certain to start. Emre Can, James Milner, Gini Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are competing for the other two starting roles as Liverpool look to end their four-year wait for a Premier League win over United.

