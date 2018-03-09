Wanyama wins goal of the month award for spectacular volley for Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool

77

Tottenham's Victor Wanyama scores their first goal against Liverpool.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has been awarded the Premier League goal of the month trophy for his stunning long-range strike in the 2-2 draw at Liverpool on February 4th.

Substitute Wanyama triggered a breathtaking end to Spurs' fixture with Liverpool, firing home a jaw-dropping half-volley into the top corner to draw the game level at 1-1.

It was Wanyama’s goal that favored the winner of Ksh230 million SportsPesa mega jackpot Gordon Ogada’s prediction.

Ogada was hoping for a draw but was not sure before a friend called him to inform him that the midfielder had scored.

“On my way home a friend of mine called and told me that, Wanyama had scored for Spurs, keeping alive my slip,” Ogada revealed last month. Gordon Ogada, right, and his wife receive the jackpot cheque from SportPesa

Following the 2-2 draw, Wanyama said the goal was one of his best.

Liverpool's Mo Salah was among seven other footballers who were nominated for the award.