MANCHESTER UNITED VS LIVERPOOL: Team news, injuries, possible line ups and prediction

By Robert Nyanja Friday, March 9th 2018 at 11:33
[ PHOTO : COURTESY ]

The rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool continues this Saturday 10 as Jose Mourinho’s boys host Jurgen Klopp’s in the early kick off (3.30pm) at Old Trafford in a match that will decide who finishes second in the Premier League table this season.

The Red Devils come into the game after a remarkable comeback to win 3-2 over Crystal Palace and currently sit two points above Liverpool while Liverpool are on a three- game winning streak I the Premier League but were held to a 0-0 draw by Porto on Tuesday in the Champions League.

Matic celebrates after completing United's comeback with a volley goal [Photo: Courtesy]

Jose Mourinho faces some key decision ahead of the Saturday showdown with Anthony Martial remaining a doubt but could feature on the bench for United. Eric Bailly is set to return to the starting line-up for the first time since November to shore up United’s defence.

Ander Herrera, Daley Blind and Marouane Fellaini remain sidelined while Zlatan Ibrahimovic could make the bench as he continues to search for full fitness after last year ligament injury.

Marcos Rojo faces a late fitness test with a knock while Phil Jones remains a doubt for the clash.

Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez will start but to complete an attacking trio, Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard will have to fight for the last spot.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will miss Nathaniel Clyne who came back from injury and featured for the Under-23s but remain unavailable for first-team selection.

Liverpool to line up with the front trio of Mane (L), Salah (C) and Firmino (R) [Photo: Courtesy]

Georginio Wijnaldum is ill and may not play while captain Henderson is a doubt with a leg injury but could be a surprise inclusion. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will return to the starting XI after being rested against Porto in the week.

This will be the 170th meeting in league competition between United and Liverpool with the Red Devils winning 67 to Liverpool’s 55 and drawing 47 times.

Manchester United have been in superb form at home losing only one this season in all competition with the lose being the one against rival Manchester City.

Jose Mourinho has won only one of his eight meetings in all competitions with Jurgen Klopp, drawing four and losing three.

Liverpool on the other hand have lost just once in their last 20 Premier League matches, winning 14 and drawing 5.

The Reds have also won their last three away games in a row, scoring 10 goals.

Possible line-ups:

 

Mourinho is likely to use a 4-3-3 formation.

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Young; McTominay, Matic, Pogba; Lingard, Lukaku, Alexis

Liverpool is likely to line up with the front trio which has served them well this season with Salah and Mane playing either side of Firmino.

Liverpool: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Can; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Prediction: Both teams to score

MANCHETSER UNITED LIVERPOOL TEAM NEWS PREDICTION POSSIBLE LINE UPS PREMIER LEAGUE
