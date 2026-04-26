PRM emergence exposes deep ODM cracks ahead of 2027 elections

The People Renaissance Movement led by interim chair Njenga Waragu during a press briefing in Nairobi on April 23rd 2027. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

As the country moves toward the 2027 election season, new political parties continue to emerge with the People’s Renaissance Movement (PRM) being the latest addition.

The new formation, which now becomes the 93rd fully registered political party in the country, is allegedly linked to the ODM faction of Linda Mwananchi.