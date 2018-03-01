WHAT IS VAR: All you need to know about the ‘controversial’ system

By Robert Nyanja Thursday, March 1st 2018 at 10:22
Referee accessing video replays [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata was denied what looked to be a clear goal in their clash against Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup just before half-time because of the VAR and just last night the controversial system was seen in its full glory as Tottenham had two goals written off against Rochdale in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Headquarters of the Premier League production, Stockley Park [Photo: Courtesy]

Many football fans, players and managers are not in support of the controversial system since it lowers the tempo of the game as it takes long for the referees to watch the video replays and reach a decision.

Here is what you need to know about the VAR.

What is VAR?

Video Assistant Referee is actually a system where a team of three people working together in the field of sports especially football, to review certain decisions made by the referee.

How does VAR work?

VAR operates on a three-step process of incident, review/advice, decision, and across the four jurisdictions of football deemed 'game changing' by FIFA.

The team is made up of a video assistant referee, his assistant and a replay operate placed in a room suited with camera angles covering the whole pitch.

It helps the referee on the field to determine whether an infringement was made that should result in a goal not being awarded. It also ensures that the correct decision is made regarding the award or non-award of a penalty. The VAR will also clarify which players should be given the yellow card or sent off and correct the referee in the event of mistaken identity.

When does the VAR get involved?

VAR is involved only when a clear error has been spotted, after which it is communicated to the referee but failure to do so, then the original decision will stand.

Who decides when the VAR gets involved?

The VAR is the only person who can decide if it can get involved, the referee cannot ask them for help.

Where are the VARs watching the game?

At the headquarters of Premier League Productions, rather than sitting at the stadium. Footage from matches at all games at top-flight grounds is already piped into the Stockley Park facility, including more than dozen camera angles. They are miked up to the match officials and can alert them to incidents or be asked to review an incident by the referee.

Will players no longer face retrospective bans?

Retrospective bans will still be used to punish players deemed by review panels to have escaped a red card or to have dived to win a penalty. Footage of off-the-ball incidents may not always be available to VARs quickly enough for them to flag up, while referees sometimes stand by decisions they make on the field even after viewing footage, something with which review panels have previously disagreed.

VAR JUAN MATA TOTTENHAM HUDDERSFIELD TOWN THE FA
Next Story
Arsenal board and players eager for Arsene Wenger exit, sources reveal
RELATED STORIES
VAR a 'farce' after Liverpool-West Brom debacle - what is wrong with new ref system?
Tottenham's Harry Kane beats Shearer's goal record and also topples Messi
Mata sounds an alarm ahead of crucial match with Bournemouth
LATEST STORIES
Arsenal board and players eager for Arsene Wenger exit, sources reveal

Wenger is facing a desperate battle to win back their confidence and it looks increasingly likely he will leave the Emirates this summer

Arsenal makes huge profits, but risk losing want-way key midfielder

Jack Wilshere is reportedly prepared to quit the Emirates in the summer if Arsenal do not improve their current offer of a new contract.

Liverpool and Tottenham aim to put squeeze on Chelsea’s top four hopes

Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool take on Newcastle United on Saturday after fourth-placed Tottenham, in equally impressive form, host Huddersfield Town

Will Gunners fire back at Emirates?

Will Gunners fire back at Emirates?

Obiri prays for glory at Indoor Meet

Obiri prays for glory at Indoor Meet

Harambee Starlets coach names team

Harambee Starlets coach names team

More Stories
WHAT IS VAR: All you need to know about the ‘controversial’ system

Here is what you need to know about the VAR.

Africa table tennis serves off

Africa table tennis serves off

Manchester United flop coach disses club’s ‘priorities’ years after his sacking

Former United coach aims dig at former club's priorities

Arsenal and Manchester City clash in doubt

Emirates is set host Manchester City on Thursday in a mouth-watering Premier League clash

'Octopus' predicts Arsenal will play Europa League again, Man City wins title as West Brom suffers dreadful relegation

Computer-generated application dubbed ‘octopus’ reveals that league leaders Manchester City will cruise to a historic triumph 100 points.

National team coach says Messi should be banned by FIFA until proven human

The Argentinian has been in sensational form for Barcelona as they are hunting for a second treble in four seasons.

Schools: Can Upper Hill handle pressure?

Will Upper Hill maintain their bullish dominance? Can they survive after the departure of former principal Peter Orero?

Kenya National Sports Council: Sports council ready for new mandate

After being re-elected as the Kenya National Sports Council (KNSC) chairman over the weekend, Nderitu Gikaria says he is ready for a more vibrant term

My wife taught me how to bet, says University lecturer

Emily Nyaidho fell in love with football and developed interest in analyzing matches before introducing her husband Joseph Makunjo.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Thierry Henry eyes 'dream' job as Arsenal manager

    Mon 26th Feb 2018

  • Here’s what is in the base of World Cup Trophy

    Mon 26th Feb 2018

  • I deserve more respect for scoring record, says Lukaku

    Tue 27th Feb 2018

  • PSG announce Neymar suffered sprained ankle, fractured metatarsal

    Tue 27th Feb 2018

  • Gor Mahia want taste of Tusker: Unbeaten champions will go top of the table with victory over brewers

    Wed 28th Feb 2018

  • Paul Pogba to quit Manchester United if Jose Mourinho stays on as boss

    Mon 26th Feb 2018

  • Usain Bolt to play first official match as a footballer at Old Trafford

    Tue 27th Feb 2018

  • UEFA hit France's Nasri with six-month doping ban

    Tue 27th Feb 2018

  • Wenger finally reveals when he will leave Arsenal

    Wed 28th Feb 2018

  • Liverpool and Tottenham aim to put squeeze on Chelsea’s top four hopes

    Thu 01st Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Kenya Prisons Women Volleyball team eyes to clinch the African Championships
    Muhoroni Youth relegated from the national super league after failing to honour first three matches
    League leaders Gor Mahia settles for a barren draw with rivals Tusker FC
    Kikosi cha Muhoroni Youth yashushwa daraja ya KPL na FKF-Zilizala Viwanjani