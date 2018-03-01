WHAT IS VAR: All you need to know about the ‘controversial’ system

349

Referee accessing video replays [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata was denied what looked to be a clear goal in their clash against Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup just before half-time because of the VAR and just last night the controversial system was seen in its full glory as Tottenham had two goals written off against Rochdale in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Headquarters of the Premier League production, Stockley Park [Photo: Courtesy]

Many football fans, players and managers are not in support of the controversial system since it lowers the tempo of the game as it takes long for the referees to watch the video replays and reach a decision.

Here is what you need to know about the VAR.

What is VAR?

Video Assistant Referee is actually a system where a team of three people working together in the field of sports especially football, to review certain decisions made by the referee.

How does VAR work?

VAR operates on a three-step process of incident, review/advice, decision, and across the four jurisdictions of football deemed 'game changing' by FIFA.

The team is made up of a video assistant referee, his assistant and a replay operate placed in a room suited with camera angles covering the whole pitch.

It helps the referee on the field to determine whether an infringement was made that should result in a goal not being awarded. It also ensures that the correct decision is made regarding the award or non-award of a penalty. The VAR will also clarify which players should be given the yellow card or sent off and correct the referee in the event of mistaken identity.

When does the VAR get involved?

VAR is involved only when a clear error has been spotted, after which it is communicated to the referee but failure to do so, then the original decision will stand.

Who decides when the VAR gets involved?

The VAR is the only person who can decide if it can get involved, the referee cannot ask them for help.

Where are the VARs watching the game?

At the headquarters of Premier League Productions, rather than sitting at the stadium. Footage from matches at all games at top-flight grounds is already piped into the Stockley Park facility, including more than dozen camera angles. They are miked up to the match officials and can alert them to incidents or be asked to review an incident by the referee.

Will players no longer face retrospective bans?

Retrospective bans will still be used to punish players deemed by review panels to have escaped a red card or to have dived to win a penalty. Footage of off-the-ball incidents may not always be available to VARs quickly enough for them to flag up, while referees sometimes stand by decisions they make on the field even after viewing footage, something with which review panels have previously disagreed.