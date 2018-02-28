Kenya National Sports Council: Sports council ready for new mandate

77

After being re-elected as the Kenya National Sports Council (KNSC) chairman over the weekend, Nderitu Gikaria says he is ready for a more vibrant term in office.

In an interview with The Standard Sports, Gikaria, who is also the Kenya Handball Federation Secretary General, said they have lined up several activities ahead of a busy year.

"We want to begin early preparation for international assignments. I will be traveling to Burundi for a meeting this week ahead of the East Africa Community games. We must prepare well." [Rebecca Jebet]