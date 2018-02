77

President Uhuru Kenyatta tees off duirng the handing over the National Flag to the Junior Golf Foundation Team representing Kenya at the All Africa Junior Golf Challenge Tournament in Morocco at State House, Nairobi.

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday at State House, Nairobi, handed over the national flag to the Junior Golf Foundation team that will take part in the All Africa Junior Challenge in Morocco.

President Kenyatta wished the team success in the tournament that begins from March 3-10. “As you go abroad, let your talent shine,” said Kenyatta. [Standard Sports]