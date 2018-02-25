Raheem Sterling OUT of Manchester City squad to face Arsenal in Carabao Cup final through injury

By Mirror Sunday, February 25th 2018 at 15:08
Man City star Raheem Sterling (sitting) injured and will be unfit for Arsenal clash [Photo: Courtesy]

Raheem Sterling will miss the Carabao Cup final. It is a major blow for Manchester City to lose one of their most in-form players for the showpiece final with Arsenal.

But Sterling will not be risked after getting a hamstring injury in City’s Champions League clash with Basel.

City boss Pep Guardiola is anxious that he does not do further damage which could rule him out of crucial games in the Premier League and Europe.

Sterling has been outstanding for City this season, scoring 20 goals in all competitions and emerging as a main threat.

City had been sweating on his fitness and will be hoping that Gabriel Jesus makes it after coming back from injury.

Pep Guardiola is this evening eyeing his first trophy with Manchester City after coming to England from Bayern Munich where he spent successful seasons.

Arsene Wenger on the other hand could be keen on bagging a trophy atleast this season after struggling in the premier league campaign.

RAHEEM STERLING MANCHESTER CITY INJURED
Manchester City receive shocking news as key player is ruled out of Arsenal clash due to injury

Raheem Sterling will miss the Carabao Cup final. It is a major blow for Manchester City to lose one of their most in-form players for the showpiece.

Arsenal vs Man City: Probable lineups, injuries, doubts, predictions, 'stopping Debruyne' among others

Arsenal are playing English premier league leaders Manchester City at the Carabao Cup final in the evening at Wembley Stadium

Guardiola bans Man City players from drinking champagne, vows to continue wearing a ribbon

Pep Guardiola has slapped a drinking ban on his Manchester City stars if they win the Carabao Cup this afternoon.

Tegla Loroupe: The making of the tiny runner who hit road to fame bare feet

The diminutive former world marathon record-holder takes a trip down memory lane to reminisce about her hat-trick of world half marathon titles

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Probable lineup, tactics, injuries, predictions, 'stopping Hazard' and more

This is a match that is a decider factor for both teams and Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte will each be keen on getting maximum points from it

Former Man United boss shock name to replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea

Dutch coach Louis van Gaal is the shock name in the frame to replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

Manchester City receive shocking news as key player is ruled out of Arsenal clash due to injury

Raheem Sterling will miss the Carabao Cup final. It is a major blow for Manchester City to lose one of their most in-form players for the showpiece.

Guardiola bans Man City players from drinking champagne, vows to continue wearing a ribbon

Pep Guardiola has slapped a drinking ban on his Manchester City stars if they win the Carabao Cup this afternoon.

Former Man United boss shock name to replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea

Dutch coach Louis van Gaal is the shock name in the frame to replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

French superstar to quit Man United if Jose Mourinho stays on as boss

French midfielder has had terrible relationship with the manager and is reportedly planning exit.

Alan Pardew's honest opinion on his job as West Brom boss

With only two games to save his job, West Brom boss Alan Pardew has admitted that he has ‘a bag and a half packed.’

Tottenham display images of how new stadium will glow with colours outside at night

Tottenham Hotspur have released images of how their new £850m stadium will light up at night on match days.

Premier League manager charged by FA for wearing controversial political attire

Top Premier League boss charged by FA for wearing a political message in form of a ribbon

Football youngsters who made four legends retire

Most young footballers turn pro at the age of 18 and call it quits at the age of 36 making the average career life span to be around 18 years.

Manchester United superstar set to sign new contract

Manchester United superstar set to sign a contract extension to keep him in the club until 2020

Five records Messi and Ronaldo have never broken

Ronaldo and Messi are undoubtedly the best players in the world, but despite that, there are some records that the prolific duo have not broken

