Raheem Sterling OUT of Manchester City squad to face Arsenal in Carabao Cup final through injury

Man City star Raheem Sterling (sitting) injured and will be unfit for Arsenal clash [Photo: Courtesy]

Raheem Sterling will miss the Carabao Cup final. It is a major blow for Manchester City to lose one of their most in-form players for the showpiece final with Arsenal.

But Sterling will not be risked after getting a hamstring injury in City’s Champions League clash with Basel.

City boss Pep Guardiola is anxious that he does not do further damage which could rule him out of crucial games in the Premier League and Europe.

Sterling has been outstanding for City this season, scoring 20 goals in all competitions and emerging as a main threat.

City had been sweating on his fitness and will be hoping that Gabriel Jesus makes it after coming back from injury.

Pep Guardiola is this evening eyeing his first trophy with Manchester City after coming to England from Bayern Munich where he spent successful seasons.

Arsene Wenger on the other hand could be keen on bagging a trophy atleast this season after struggling in the premier league campaign.