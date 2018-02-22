Superb De Gea shuts out Sevilla as ManUnited earn draw in Spain

By Reuters Thursday, February 22nd 2018 at 08:08
David De Gea of Manchester United makes a save against Sevilla's Luis Muriel [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea added another heart-stopping save to his collection as his team held a highly-impressive Sevilla side to a 0-0 draw away from home in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday.

The Spain international foiled Colombian striker Luis Muriel from point-blank range at the end of the first half not long after tipping over an overhead kick from Argentine defender Gabriel Mercado as the Spaniards created far more chances than Jose Mourinho’s side.

United forward Romelu Lukaku spurned a rare clear opening in the first period when he punted a pass from Alexis Sanchez well over the bar and the Belgian had a goal ruled out for handball late in the second.

Sevilla fired 25 shots at De Gea’s goal while United only had six attempts, only one of which was on target. United coach Jose Mourinho, however, said he did not feel his side had been fortunate to leave Spain with the tie still wide open.

”No, I’m not relieved. I think we finished the game with more space than we had in the beginning, with more chances of scoring the goal,” he told a news conference.

“The stats are what they are. Sometimes you have 15 shots, but 13 of them were what I call statistic shots. So I really feel the result reflects what the game was like. If you ask me is it a good result, I say it is not good, it is not bad.”

The second leg takes place at Old Trafford on March 13, where United will be looking to reach the last eight of the competition for the first time since 2014, with Sevilla hoping finally to get past the last-16 barrier they have failed to overcome in three previous attempts.

Mourinho’s relationship with Paul Pogba was left open to more scrutiny when the Portuguese left his record signing out of the starting lineup, although he threw on the France midfielder when Ander Herrera pulled up injured early in the game.

Pogba did not manage to answer his many recent critics, who have questioned his influence over the last two months. He was unable to engineer many attacks and sent a long, hopeful shot well wide of goal in the second half.

United’s latest high-profile signing, Alexis Sanchez, also had a night to forget in his first European game for the club since joining from Arsenal in January as he saw little of the ball and was hauled off for Marcus Rashford in the 75th minute.

Muriel paid tribute to De Gea for denying him and said he was disappointed his side did not take their chances.

“He moved his body well, I could have hit it in the corner but I went for power over placement and he’s a great goalkeeper,” Muriel said.

“When you play matches like this the key is scoring in these little chances like that, but in general the team played very well. We played exactly as you should: we were disciplined in every stage of the game but we leave here feeling a little bitter that we couldn’t score.”

 

DAVID DE GEA MANCHESTER UNITED SPAIN SAVE UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Next Story
Underdogs hold up to prevail against all odds
RELATED STORIES
Mourinho praises Pogba ‘replacement’ but blames medics on Ander Herrera’s injury
Manchester United star 'wants showdown talks' with Jose Mourinho
Manchester United versus Sevilla squad revealed, absentees and predictions
LATEST STORIES
Mourinho praises Pogba ‘replacement’ but blames medics on Ander Herrera’s injury

Jose Mourinho praised youngster Scott McTominay for his performance in his side’s goalless Champions League draw at Sevilla.

De Gea stars as ‘toothless’ Manu United battle for a draw against Sevilla

David de Gea added another heart-stopping save to his collection as his team held a highly-impressive Sevilla side to a 0-0 draw away from home.

Cherop eyes a double at showpiece

Cherop eyes a double at showpiece

Godsend for Shujaa as Injera and Odhiambo return

Godsend for Shujaa as Injera and Odhiambo return

Prisons coach Barasa has selection headache

Prisons coach Barasa has selection headache

Leopards exit Confederations Cup

Leopards exit Confederations Cup

More Stories
Mourinho praises Pogba ‘replacement’ but blames medics on Ander Herrera’s injury

Jose Mourinho praised youngster Scott McTominay for his performance in his side’s goalless Champions League draw at Sevilla.

De Gea stars as ‘toothless’ Manu United battle for a draw against Sevilla

David de Gea added another heart-stopping save to his collection as his team held a highly-impressive Sevilla side to a 0-0 draw away from home.

Leopards exit Confederations Cup

Leopards exit Confederations Cup

Underdogs hold up to prevail against all odds

Drama as African rookies win Caf Confederation Cup ties

Manchester United star 'wants showdown talks' with Jose Mourinho

Manchester United star 'wants showdown talks' with Jose Mourinho

Here is the big Champions League match KTN will be broadcasting tonight

Here is the big Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting tonight

Thierry Henry's brutal advice to Neymar

Thierry Henry dishes out brutal advice to Neymar

Manchester United versus Sevilla squad revealed, absentees and predictions

Manchester United have jetted in Spain to take on Spanish team Sevilla in the round 16 of Uefa Champions League at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

Fabregas offers Conte winning formula as Suarez highlights tactics to Kill Chelsea at Camp Nou

Chelsea and Barcelona played their round 16 match in a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Champions League: Bayern romp home after Besiktas suffer early red card

Bayern Munich, helped by two typical Thomas Mueller goals and two from Robert Lewandowski, romped to a 5-0 win over Besiktas in their Champions League

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Arsenal announce record shirt deal with Emirates

    Mon 19th Feb 2018

  • Nine players given red cards by referee

    Mon 19th Feb 2018

  • Why Put quit Stars top job: Belgian coach quits Kenya hardly three months into coaching role

    Tue 20th Feb 2018

  • Kisumu rally to stay afloat: Lakeside lose first game but recover to lift men’s Division One title

    Tue 20th Feb 2018

  • Women football: Baringo Starlets eye revived season

    Tue 20th Feb 2018

  • Ten-man Man City shocked by third-tier Wigan

    Tue 20th Feb 2018

  • Ex-Banker wins Ksh27.2 Million SportPesa Jackpot

    Tue 20th Feb 2018

  • West Ham charged by FA over breach of anti-doping rules

    Tue 20th Feb 2018

  • Champions League clash: KTN Home Channel will broadcast LIVE Shakhtar Donetsk vs AS Roma match Today

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

  • Caf Champions League: K’Ogalo tackle Equatorial Guinea opposition with eye on next stage

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Vigogo Collins Injera na Billy Odhiambo wahusishwa kwa kikosi cha raga cha Shujaa
    Washikadau wa soko waanzisha mikakati wa kufufua soka maeneo ya Pwani
    Azma ya mwendesha baisikeli James Mwaura akijiandaa kwa mashindano ya Red Bull
    Timu ya Chelsea yatoka sare ya mabao moja moja na Barcelona: Zilizala Viwanjani