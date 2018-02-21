Former Gor Mahia coach suspended and accused of fraud in player sales

By Japheth Ogila Wednesday, February 21st 2018 at 10:47
Former Gor Mahia coach Frank Nuttal [Photo: Courtesy]

Former Gor Mahia coach Frank Elliot Nuttal  is facing fraud accusations at the Ghanaian club Hearts of Oak which he coaches and has since been handed suspension by the club to open up leeway for investigation.

According a report that was published by Ghanaian media outlet Graphic Sport, the club is accusing the Scott for pocketing money from player transfers without the knowledge of club officials.

Hearts of Oak have presented various demands to the former K’Ogalo coach among them the need to refund the $ 56,000 he gained from player sales.

Report indicates that the coach pocketed the money from two players under unclear circumstances given that such sales were not sanctioned by the club.

A statement from the board of Hearts of Oak reads in part:

“The Board of Accra Hearts of Oak Sports club Limited has with immediate effect suspended the club’s head coach Frank Elliot Nuttal for unsporting unethical behaviours which contradicted the club’s code of conduct.”

Statement which was released on February 12 was preceded by a three-man investigation committee which was to give the verdict on February 16. That is what may have prompted the club to compel the coach to refund the money he acquired from the player transfers. The Scott was accused of collaborating with a Scottish firm known as NM Football in the sale of two unidentified players.

But on the other hand, Nuttal has exonerated himself from the blame by denying acting deliberately on the matter, even as he concedes that he is sorry for his actions.

 It's a difference of understanding pertaining to the job. It is an error of judgement on my part for not informing the board and the administration [for which] I apologise to the committee and I plead that it should not cost me my job.''

Nuttal left Gor Mahia in 2016 after lifting the Kenya Premier League with the champions.

