7 things we spotted as Barcelona trained at Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea Champions League clash

The day was chilly for the players [Photo: Courtesy]

Lionel Messi and company were seen being put through their paces on Monday night, but can the Argentinean finally score against the Blues?

Barcelona are in town, and all eyes were on the Catalans as they trained at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening.

The La Liga giants are big favorites in their clash with Chelsea, but Lionel Messi will be determined to overcome his strange hoodoo of never having scored against the Blues in his eight appearances against them in the Champions League.

And as Messi and his teammates were being put through their paces in west London, our snappers were on hand to capture the action.

Here's what we spotted.

1. Messi's failure to score against Chelsea was clearly on his mind

Messi (L) chats with Suarez (R) during the training [Photo: Courtesy]

"I've just been unlucky, that's all. Cech made some good saves, and there was that penalty.

"I'm over it though.

"It's fine. Honest.

"Stop talking about it."

2. Luis Suarez meanwhile, has scored twice against the Blues Suarez (L) has scored twice against the blues [Photo: Courtesy]

"I keep telling Lionel how easy it was, but he's not having it.

"He's not talking to me now."

3. The forward ended up giving his teammate some advice though [ PHOTO : COURTESY ]

"I found that biting one of their players helps."

4. And Messi later found the perfect solution to his problem [ PHOTO : COURTESY ]

"Loads of balls = loads of goals, right?"

5. The thought of Messi not actually scoring seemed to fill Barca's players with dread [ PHOTO : COURTESY ]

"But... but... what if he actually doesn't score? What do we do then?"

6. With Chelsea set to start with Olivier Giroud, the Barca defenders prepared themselves for an physical onslaught [ PHOTO : COURTESY ]

Just don't get injured, Thomas.

7. While for one member of the squad, being back in London seemed to bring back some unhappy memories... [ PHOTO : COURTESY ]

"Ah, London. I think I've been here before haven't I?

"Oh.

"Oh God no.

"Hope I don't run in to any Spurs fans..."

Chelsea and Barcelona clash in the Champions League has always been an exciting experience. Chelsea are hoping to secure a win tonight being that they will be at home. They are banking on their supporters to be their twelfth player by giving them resounding support until the final whistle.

Chelsea and Barcelona have met 12 times in the Champions League, with Chelsea winning 4 times and drawing 5. The Catalans giants will be out to end this inconsistent run of form against Antonio Conte’s men.