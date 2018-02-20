Barcelona squad revealed for Chelsea clash

By Brian Ukaya Tuesday, February 20th 2018 at 09:28
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Barcelona will be without Philippe Coutinho for their Champions League clash with Chelsea tonight.

The Former Liverpool playmaker will not participate in the Champions League clash as he had earlier on represented Liverpool in the competition.

Barcelona star Nelson Semedo also misses out due to an earlier suspension.

Thomas Vermaelen is set to return for the game, having been given the thumbs up from doctors following a hamstring injury.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Barcelona flew to London on Monday ahead of their scheduled training session at Stamford Bridge.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and other Barcelona players are in high spirits as they travelled to London from Barcelona Airport.

Barcelona squad for Chelsea game

Ter Stegen (GK), Jasper Cillessen (GK), Adrian Ortola (GK), Gerard Pique, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Denis Suarez, Andres Iniesta, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele, Paulinho, Paco Alcacer, Jordi Alba, Lucas Digne, Sergi Roberto, Andre Gomes, Aleix Vidal, Samuel Umtiti, Yerry Mina, Thomas Vermaelen

Drogba's teenage son signs for top French club

English FA to investigate Sergio Aguero’s ugly clash with Wigan fans

Football Association are expected to launch an investigation into the ugly scenes at the end of Wigan's FA Cup victory over Manchester City.

Gor Mahia suffer injury setback ahead of return leg with Vegetarianos

Gor Mahia have been handed an injury setback in their pursuit of clinching the CAF Champions League cup as they are to face Leones Vegetarianos.

Barcelona squad revealed for Chelsea clash

Why Sergio Aguero clashed with pitch invader as ugly brawl engulfed Man City- Wigan match

'Why Sergio Aguero lashed out at Wigan pitch invader' as new footage shows ugly clash in full.

Former boxer nurses dreams of a sober life

Although she is suffering from tuberculosis, there is a strong desire in her heart to heal from alcoholism.

Drogba's teenage son signs for top French club

Gor Mahia suffer injury setback ahead of return leg with Vegetarianos

Gor Mahia have been handed an injury setback in their pursuit of clinching the CAF Champions League cup as they are to face Leones Vegetarianos.

Barcelona squad revealed for Chelsea clash

“We have a plan,” says ‘sleepless’ Conte as Chelsea welcomes Barcelona

Antonio Conte said the prospect of facing Barcelona in the Champions League last 16 has given him sleepless nights as he prepares for Tuesday’s clash

Ten-man Man City shocked by third-tier Wigan

Grigg secured one of the biggest shocks by slotting the ball home from the edge of the box in the 79th minute after a misjudgement by City substitute

Women football: Baringo Starlets eye revived season

Baringo Starlets are praying for an improved season as the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League kicks off this weekend.

Kisumu rally to stay afloat: Lakeside lose first game but recover to lift men’s Division One title

And in the Kusa games, Zetech has maintained their winning ways.

Why Put quit Stars top job: Belgian coach quits Kenya hardly three months into coaching role

Lack of a chance to meet President Uhuru, pursuit of greener pastures ends the former Burkina Faso coach’s stay in Kenya.

Nine players given red cards by referee

The turning point in the match came at the beginning of the second half, when

Arsenal announce record shirt deal with Emirates

Arsenal announced the club's biggest-ever sponsorship deal worth a reported £200 million on Monday, extending their shirt partnership with Dubai-based

