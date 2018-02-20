Barcelona squad revealed for Chelsea clash

207

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Barcelona will be without Philippe Coutinho for their Champions League clash with Chelsea tonight.

The Former Liverpool playmaker will not participate in the Champions League clash as he had earlier on represented Liverpool in the competition.

Barcelona star Nelson Semedo also misses out due to an earlier suspension.

Thomas Vermaelen is set to return for the game, having been given the thumbs up from doctors following a hamstring injury. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Barcelona flew to London on Monday ahead of their scheduled training session at Stamford Bridge.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and other Barcelona players are in high spirits as they travelled to London from Barcelona Airport.

Barcelona squad for Chelsea game

Ter Stegen (GK), Jasper Cillessen (GK), Adrian Ortola (GK), Gerard Pique, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Denis Suarez, Andres Iniesta, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele, Paulinho, Paco Alcacer, Jordi Alba, Lucas Digne, Sergi Roberto, Andre Gomes, Aleix Vidal, Samuel Umtiti, Yerry Mina, Thomas Vermaelen