Lucky man wins first 2018 Betway Jackpot

Charles Onyango (L) with Betway official [Photo: Courtesy]

Charles Onyango, a 50-year-old resident of Mtwapa is the winner of Betway’s weekly jackpot payout in 2018. Onyango cashed out after ticking 11 games in a jackpot having 15 games. After cashing out, he managed to win Shs 1.7M just from Shs 750 he had placed as the stake.

While speaking after being presented with the paycheck, he recounted his moments with destiny and how he had sacrificed his time to place his bets.

“To win this bet I stayed up until 03:00AM researching each of the teams. Nothing comes easy in this life and I would like to advise young people to stay focused,” he said.

Betway company gives gamers the offer of cashing out if at the point of offer the gamer has got all the predictions correctly.

The father of three revealed his plan on how he will spend his money. Onyango said that he plans to pay school fees for his three children in university, expanding his businesses as well as improving his rural home in Siaya County.

