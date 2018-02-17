Brazil coach Tite names squad for World Cup

By Robert Nyanja Saturday, February 17th 2018 at 10:16
Brazil coach has named 15 of the 23-man squad for world cup [Photo: Courtesy]

Brazil national team coach Tite has named 15 of the 23-man World Cup squad he’ll be taking to Russia in the summer, according to reports in South Anerica.

According to Brazilian news outlet UoL Esporte, Tite’s selection so far consist of four premier league players.

Brazil has won the world cup five times and they are one of the favorites for success in Russia.

Brazil are one o the favorites for success in Russia [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester City’s Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus is among the premier league names in the squad. Roberto Firmino also makes the cut after impressive display which has seen him score 20 goals for the Reds in all competitions. They are joined by Chelsea winger Willian.

Roberto Firmino makes the cut after stellar season [Photo: Courtesy]

Other players include Neymar, Dani Alves, Marquinhos and Thiago Silva of Paris Saint-Germain, Philippe Coutinho and Paulinho of Barcelona, Marcelo and Casemiro of Real Madrid, Roma shot-stopper Alisson, Beijing Guoan midfielder Renato Augusto and Inter Milan defender Miranda.

Dani Alves (L) and Neymar (R) has made it to the squad [Photo: Courtesy]

Chelsea’s David Luiz and Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson did not make it to the list of 15 but it was not indicated that they will not make the cut when the full squad will be named.

David Luiz failed to make it to the list of 15 [Photo: Courtesy]
Manchester City goalkeeper also failed to make the cut [Photo: Courtesy]

Brazil will take their place in World Cup Group E with Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia after they complete their friendly matches against Russia and Germany next month as well as a pre-tournament clash against Croatia.

Brazil coach Tite names squad for World Cup

Brazil national team coach Tite has named the squad he'll be taking to Russia in the summer

Brazil coach Tite names squad for World Cup

Brazil national team coach Tite has named the squad he’ll be taking to Russia in the summer

