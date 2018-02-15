Conte handed ‘present from Mourinho’ in press conference

By Mirror Thursday, February 15th 2018 at 18:06
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was handed a Manchester United shirt with HIS name on the back during his press conference on Thursday.

The Blues boss was speaking to the media ahead of his side's FA Cup fifth-round clash with Hull City when he was presented with the jersey.

A prankster from Italian comedy show Le Ienem showed Conte a video on a tablet - believed to be a question for the Chelsea boss to answer - before picking the Red Devils shirt up from his seat.

He then handed the jersey to Conte saying it was a "present from Jose Mourinho".

The Blues boss looked bemused, but dealt with the situation calmly, as Steve Atkins, Chelsea's head of communications, attempted to restore order in the room.

According to reports, the man posing as a journalist was escorted off Chelsea's Cobham training ground after the press conference.

The shirt appears to be the same one presented to Mourinho back in January.

Italian pranksters approached the Manchester United boss outside the Lowry Hotel where he lives and handed him a Red Devils shirt to sign.

Without realising that Conte's name was printed on the back, the Red Devils boss signed the front of it.

Earlier this year, Conte and Mourinho were involved in a protracted slanging match through the media after the United manager had suggested some managers behave like "clowns" on the touchline.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Conte responded by branding Mourinho "senile" and a "little man". Chelsea visit Old Trafford in the Premier League a week on Sunday.

