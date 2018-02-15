Gaspo FC signs up eight new players

By Rebecca Jebet Thursday, February 15th 2018 at 00:00
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Gaspo Women FC have signed up eight players ahead of the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League season kick-off.

The team, which earned promotion last season after posting an unbeaten record in the season at the second tier league, has acquired five players from Soccer Queens -  Harambee Starlets custodian Vivian Akinyi, her twin sister Sharon Aluoch, and youngsters Quinter Atieno, Ester Nandika, and Lilian Akinyi.

Harambee Starlets co-skipper Mary Kinuthia, who had a short stint with two-time champions Thika Queens, is now in Gaspo.

Kinuthia joined the side at the end of last season after ditching the former champions in mid-season. The left-footed Kinuthia will beef up the striking force.

Gaspo has also acquired Everline Naliaka from Mombasa-based side Spedag and also roped in Hellen Nzilani.

Palos Ladies FC are out of the FKF League due to financial problems. The club's chairman, Patrick Imbuga, said: “We have been forced to withdraw due to the financial issues.”

