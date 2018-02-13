Gor in perfect control: Kenyan clubs post mixed results after first leg as AFC Leopards stare at an imminent early exit from Confed Cup

By Rodgers Eshitemi Tuesday, February 13th 2018 at 00:00

 

CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE Gor Mahia FC's George Odhiambo control ball during CAF Champions League match against Equatorial Guinea's Leones Vegetariano at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos County on Saturday, Feb 10, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenyan giants Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards registered mixed results in the preliminary round first leg matches of their continental assignment.

While Gor Mahia are inching closer to the Caf Champions League first round after beating Leones Vegetarianos of Equatorial Guinea 2-0 in Machakos on Saturday, AFC Leopards face an early exit from the Confederations Cup after drawing 1-1 with Madagasca’s Fosa Juniors in Kakamega on Sunday.

Kevin ‘Ade’ Omondi and substitute Ephram Guikan scored a goal each to give K’Ogalo an advantage going into next week’s (February 21) second leg in West Africa.

In Kakamega, youngster Yusuf Mainge gave Ingwe an early lead but Rado Mbolasoa capitalised on a Leopards’ defensive lapse to gift the visitors with a vital away goal.

As expected, Gor dominated possession and should have put matters to bed at Kenyatta Stadium but their main undoing was wasted chances in front of goal.

Despite K’Ogalo’s first leg advantage, head coach Dylan Kerr was coy about Gor’s chances of qualifying for the first round.

“I don’t like promises. It is very hard to keep them and that is why I don’t want to make any to Kenyans right now. The performance and attitude were fantastic.

“Leones came here with a plan, but we managed to get two goals that will help us in Equatorial Guinea,” said Kerr.

But for a disappointed AFC coach, Robert Matano, said his players were nervous and did not arrive for the party.

“We didn’t play well. Just like with the Posta Rangers goal, we conceded another very easy one today (Sunday),” said Matano. 

“My defenders failed to clear the ball, but now I have seen our opponents and also know the players I am going to use in Madagascar. Some of them were nervous.

Even those who have played international matches before like Isuzza (Whyvonne), Oburu (Vincent) and Ochieng (Duncan) didn’t play well. So I know what I am going to  do.”

