Mourinho reveals who is to blame for Newcastle loss

By Mirror Monday, February 12th 2018 at 12:00
Jose Mourinho took a swipe at his defence as Matt Ritchie lifted Newcastle out of the bottom three.

The Manchester United boss accused of his back line of failing to challenge Florian Lejeune for a header as he teed up Ritchie to score.

Mourinho praised Rafa Benitez’s side for “fighting like animals” to hang on to the win.

Paul Pogba was subbed immediately after the winner after leaving Lejeune to jump at the back post.

Mourinho, whose side have kept a league best 15 clean sheets this season, said: “Were Newcastle lucky yes they were.

"Yes they were. But sometimes you attract that with your state of find and they fought for their lives and that is a beautiful thing in football.

"Sir Bobby Robson told me after some defeats don't be so sad and think of the happiness of the other guys.

"I know Benitez is very happy with three points and the Gods of football were with them.

“I have that smile but I am disappointed. We did more than enough to leave without a defeat.

Asked if he was disappointed with the defending, Mourinho added: “Yes. It is not a dangerous free kick. Players were in position. But we miss the challenge in the air.

“I remember with my memory a Newcastle play jumping and two of my players looking at him and staying on the floor.

“It is more logical to complain about missing a challenge in the air and missing the second ball. I have to be disappointed.

“We train work organise. Players have their individual jobs. The players have their responsibilities. You know who lost the challenge in the air. It is difficult to be in a position to criticise my player.

“Newcastle fought like animals. Animals is a good word. It’s a compliment. They gave everything they had. They fought like animals.

“It didn’t happen for us today. They have the best feeling of all. They fought for their points and had probably had just a point in mind.

“We made a mistake but then they gave their lives to keep a clean sheet. We could’ve been here for 10 hours and not scored a goal.

“They got from us a defensive mistake and, from a lateral free-kick, they scored."

