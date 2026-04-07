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UK appoints Matt Baugh as High Commissioner to Kenya

By Mate Tongola | Apr. 7, 2026
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British High Commissioner to Kenya, Matt Baugh., [UK Embassy]

The United Kingdom has appointed career diplomat John William Matthew Baugh, commonly known as Matt Baugh, as its new High Commissioner to Kenya, ending an eight-month vacancy at the mission.

Kenya has been without a substantive British High Commissioner since August last year, when Neil Wigan completed his tour of duty and departed.

During the interim period, Ed Barnett has been serving as Chargé d’Affaires at the UK Embassy while also holding his role as Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and UN-Habitat.

In a statement, the UK government confirmed the appointment, noting that “Matt Baugh OBE has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of Kenya in succession to Neil Wigan OBE, who has taken up another Diplomatic Service appointment.”

Baugh, who previously served in neighbouring Somalia, is expected to assume office in April 2026, subject to the formal acceptance of his credentials by President William Ruto.

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