Bitten Mourinho hit at his defenders and renews rivalry with old foe Benitez

Man United manager Jose Mourinho [Photo: Courtesy]

Jose Mourinho took a swipe at his defence as Matt Ritchie lifted Newcastle out of the bottom three.

The Manchester United boss accused of his back line of failing to challenge Florian Lejeune for a header as he teed up Ritchie to score.

Mourinho praised Rafa Benitez’s side for “fighting like animals” to hang on to the win.

Paul Pogba was subbed immediately after the winner after leaving Lejeune to jump at the back post.

Mourinho, whose side have kept a league best 15 clean sheets this season, said: “Were Newcastle lucky yes they were.

"Yes they were. But sometimes you attract that with your state of find and they fought for their lives and that is a beautiful thing in football.

"Sir Bobby Robson told me after some defeats don't be so sad and think of the happiness of the other guys.

"I know Benitez is very happy with three points and the Gods of football were with them.

“I have that smile but I am disappointed. We did more than enough to leave without a defeat.

Asked if he was disappointed with the defending, Mourinho added: “Yes. It is not a dangerous free kick. Players were in position. But we miss the challenge in the air.

“I remember with my memory a Newcastle play jumping and two of my players looking at him and staying on the floor.

“It is more logical to complain about missing a challenge in the air and missing the second ball. I have to be disappointed.

“We train work organise. Players have their individual jobs. The players have their responsibilities. You know who lost the challenge in the air. It is difficult to be in a position to criticise my player.

“It didn’t happen for us today. They have the best feeling of all. They fought for their points and had probably had just a point in mind.

“We made a mistake but then they gave their lives to keep a clean sheet. We could’ve been here for 10 hours and not scored a goal.

“They got from us a defensive mistake and, from a lateral free-kick, they scored."

Mourinho renewed his rivalry with his long-term nemesis Rafael Benitez. The duo have deep-lying cold relationship dating back to the days when Mourinho coached Chelsea and Benitez coached Liverpool.

Paul Pogba ‘s declining form

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s record signing Paul Pogba has his troubles persisting due to his form that is on a spiral low.

The Frenchman was withdrawn for the second time in three matches after a below-par display.

Pogba was dropped for last weekend's win over Huddersfield but was restored to the starting line-up by Mourinho.

But he failed to see out the 90 minutes and after the clash Mourinho was asked if there was an injury.

"No, no problem," the United boss said.

“I wanted a better way to come out in the first phase against a team that was defending in a very compact block.

“I was trying that with the simplicity of Michael Carrick because he tries to make everything simple and bring Alexis in an area close to Lukaku where he can be like a second striker.

"I was unlucky because they scored a goal in the seconds after, and then I’m going to face a different Newcastle where in that moment the only thing they think is defend.”

Mourinho has been denying any chance of an alarm regarding the player’s form and confidence. The Red Devils are 16 points behind the league leaders Manchester City who won against Leicester City by a huge margin.

Though they may seem to be mathematically out of the contention for the premier league crown, the Red Devils are still battling in the Uefa Champions League football.