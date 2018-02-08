PSG star earns DOUBLE his best-paid teammate

349

PSG stars training [Photo: Courtesy]

Neymar reportedly earns double the wage of the next best-paid PSG player.

The Brazilian completed a world-record move to the Ligue 1 giants in the summer, worth around £200million.

Neymar has enjoyed an excellent debut season in the French capital, scoring 18 league goals already. PSG star Neymar earns double his best paid teammate [Photo: Courtesy]

L'Equipe have revealed the salaries of Ligue 1 players, with the top 10 unsurprisingly dominated by the leaders.

It is reported Neymar earns £2.7m a month, around £650,000-a-week with PSG - a long way ahead of his teammates.

Fellow forwards Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe are next on the list.

Neymar (L), Mbappe (C) and Cavani (R) celebrates a goal [Photo: Courtesy]

Kylian Mbappe is the third best paid player in the League [Photo: Courtesy]

Uruguayan Cavani is believed to pocket around £340,000-a-week, just ahead of Mbappe (£320,000-a-week)

The French youngster remains on loan with PSG but will complete a permanent move this summer.

PSG skipper Thiago Silva is the fourth-highest earner at around £260,000-a-week ahead of Angel Di Maria and Marquinhos (both £247,000-a-week) PSG skipper Thiago Silva [Photo: Courtesy]

They are followed by Thiago Motta (£194,000-a-week) and Javier Pastore (£170,000-a-week) with Radamel Falcao the only non-PSG player in the top 10.

Dani Alves is next on the list, earning close to £155,000-a-week followed by Julian Draxler and Marco Verratti (both £133,000-a-week).

Top ten Ligue 1 (gross salary)

1. Neymar £2.71m

2. Edison Cavani £1.37m

3. Kylian Mbappe £1.33m

4. Thiago Silva £1.18m

5. Angel Di Maria £900,000

6. Marquinhos £900,000

7. Thiago Motta £775,000

8. Javier Pastore £680,000

9. Radamel Falcao £665,000

10. Dani Alves £620,000