Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez sentenced for tax fraud over image rights

By Mirror/Robert Nyanja Wednesday, February 7th 2018 at 14:53

Alexis Sanchez has been handed a 16-month suspended prison sentence after being sentenced for tax fraud.

Last month the Manchester United star admitted defrauding Spanish tax authorities of £900,000 from image rights during his time at Barcelona.

Alexis Sanchez [Photo: Courtesy]

He has now been fined £525,000 and will also re-pay the money to the authorities but will avoid a jail sentence if he does not commit a crime in the next two years.

The Chile forward set up a Maltese company called Numidia Trading in a tax avoidance scheme to stop paying on his image rights deals between 2012 and 2013.

Sanchez left the La Liga giants in 2014 to join the Gunners before moving to Old Trafford last month.

The 29-year-old was represented in court by the same lawyer who defended Javier Mascherano on similar charges. Messi and Ronaldo were also charged with cases of fraud sometimes back.

Manchester United will be hosted by Newcastle in their next league match on Sunday 11, February and the fans and manager are counting on Sanchez to make a great impact to give them a win as they are hoping to catch up with leaders City.

 

