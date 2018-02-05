ManUnited to beat Liverpool for Borussia Dortmund star rules out signing a striker in the summer

By Mirror Monday, February 5th 2018 at 10:10
Borussia Dortmund attacker Cristian Pulisic celebrating a goal [Photo: Courtesy]

Man United will look to beat Liverpool to sign Borussia Dortmund starlet Christian Pulisic. The young American has been likened to Chelsea’s Eden Hazard due to his dribbling skills, pace and scoring techniques.

The United States international is in great demand, as much for his marketing potential as his ability on the pitch.

The Premier League duo will join Bayern Munich, report Sport Bild, to sign the 19-year-old.

The precocious talent can play centrally or out wide and has always stated his intention to move to England at some point in his career.

Bayern will look to persuade him that his future remains in Germany though, with Dortmund in line to gain a huge fee.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils manager is hinting at a possibility of not signing any striker in the coming summer transfer window

Jose Mourinho has already seen enough from Alexis Sanchez to know he won’t need to buy another attacker this summer.

With Sanchez capping his man-of-the-match display with a first United goal, Mourinho believes he is now complete when it comes to forwards.

So no transfer sagas this summer involving Gareth Bale , ­Antoine Griezmann or Cristiano Ronaldo, if Mourinho is to be believed.

With Sanchez complementing an already formidable attack that ­comprises Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jesse ­Lingard and Juan Mata – not to ­mention Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is coming back from injury – Mourinho is spoilt for choice.

Having managed to nab Sanchez from under the noses of local rivals Manchester City last month, defence and midfield are the areas Mourinho will address this summer, although the United boss did warn his forwards that there is still significant room for improvement.

“We have Alexis, Lukaku, Martial, Rashford,” said Mourinho. “Rashford can play on the left and the right, Alexis is exactly the same.

 

